Kris Wu to Counter Rape Allegations With Legal Action

Facing accusation of raping a fan named Du Meizhu, the former member of K-pop supergroup EXO insists that he has never 'coerced women into sex' or engaged in 'date rape.'

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - K-pop superstar Kris Wu has vehemently denied allegations of sexual assault.

The Chinese-Canadian rapper and former member of K-pop supergroup EXO stands accused of raping a fan named Du Meizhu, who claimed the 30-year-old artist had invited her to his home for an audition, which was attended by his managers.

However, she was allegedly blocked from leaving and encouraged to stay for drinks during the encounter, which took place around two years ago, when Du was 17. "I became unconscious soon," she told Chinese news site NetEase, according to an interview translated by Vice News. "When I woke up again, I was on Wu's bed."

Du claims she was made to believe she and Wu were in a relationship in the months that followed, until he eventually cut off all communication. She has since heard from other women with similar alleged experiences, but Wu is denying all accusations of misconduct.

He released a statement via Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday, July 19, stating, "I only met Miss Du once at a friend's gathering, I didn't ply her with alcohol..."

"I have never 'coerced women into sex' or engaged in 'date rape,' " he added. He is now reportedly taking legal action against Du.

In the wake of the scandal, multiple brands have made the decision to drop Wu. Shanghai-based beauty brand Kans, music streaming platform Yunting, and household detergent maker Libai were among those cutting their ties with the rapper. Tempo, Vatti, Master Kong, Tuborg Brewery and Tencent have also made the same move.