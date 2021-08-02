Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo

WENN Celebrity

The 24-year-old gymnast has decided to pull out of the women's floor final after previously backing out of the women's team final and individual all-around final.

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles' 2020 Tokyo Olympics dreams are almost over after withdrawing from the women's floor final on Monday (02Aug21).

The 24 year old is yet to make a decision on whether she will compete in Tuesday's beam final, which would be her last opportunity to compete at the Games in Japan.

The news of her latest withdrawal was posted on Twitter by USA Gymnastics officials, who wrote, "Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Simone previously pulled out of the women's team final and individual all-around final to focus on her mental health and also withdrew from the vault and uneven bars finals, which took place on Sunday.

The athlete, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, admitted she did not want to carry on after failing to properly execute a difficult vault during the competition last week.

She said, "After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much any more. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world."

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back."

Simone was on the sidelines supporting her United States teammates as they claimed a silver medal in the team event.

MyKayla Skinner, who stepped up to replace Biles in the vault competition, picked up silver in the women's final on Sunday, becoming just the fifth American to medal in the event. Biles won gold in 2016.

Meanwhile, Biles' teenage teammate Sunisa Lee has been grabbing headlines at the Games - she picked up her third medal on Sunday morning, earning a bronze in the uneven bars after winning gold in the all-around competition and a silver in the team final.