 
 

Artist of the Week: KSI

Artist of the Week: KSI
Instagram
Music

The YouTuber-turned-rapper has officially become a chart topper as he debuted at the summit on U.K. Albums chart with his sophomore set 'All Over the Place'.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - KSI proves himself as a force to be reckoned with. The British rapper scored his first No. 1 album in his native country with his second studio album "All Over the Place". The musician, who started out his career as a YouTuber, notched 34,328 album-equivalent units sold in the first week and amassed over 20 million streams.

The hip-hop artist collaborated with the likes of Future, 21 Savage, Yungblud, Polo G, Anne-Marie, Digital Farm Animals, Craig David, and Lil Durk in the album. He logged four top 3 singles, bowing at No. 3 on U.K. Singles chart with "Really Love" and "Patience" and entering at No. 2 with "Don't Play" and "Holiday".

"This album is called All Over The Place because I am exactly that," he explained the meaning behind the title. "The whole YouTube, music, boxing, whatever, man. I'm just, it seems like I'm doing it all. I'm a person that never likes to be in a box. I always like to try new things, and with this album I've definitely tried a lot of new things."

  See also...

KSI previously only managed to peak at No. 2 with his debut studio album "Dissimulation".

"Your boy did it! Finally got it, a number one album - mad!" he exclaimed in response to his feat. "I never thought I'd ever get one of these. I have no right - I'm a YouTuber!" He additionally gushed, "I'm beyond proud of this achievement."

Now he's aiming at helping his fellow YouTubers and others in the online world learn how they can make a success in music too. "This year I have created my own label, I'm taking it step by step," he said. "I'm looking to help build other artists now, especially the ones that are coming from the whole YouTube side of things. I feel like that is my expertise trying to build music through that."

You can share this post!

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo
Related Posts
KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

KSI Aims to Help Musician Coming From YouTube Through Launch of Own Record Label

KSI Aims to Help Musician Coming From YouTube Through Launch of Own Record Label

KSI Weighs In on Losing Nearly $10M on Bitcoin: I Had to Experience It

KSI Weighs In on Losing Nearly $10M on Bitcoin: I Had to Experience It

KSI Rejecting Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Launch His Own Podcast

KSI Rejecting Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Launch His Own Podcast

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid