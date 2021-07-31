 
 

Stormzy Offers More Black and Mixed-Raced Students Scholarships at Cambridge University

Stormzy Offers More Black and Mixed-Raced Students Scholarships at Cambridge University
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker continues to provide scholarships at Cambridge University for black and mixed-heritage students after starting the initiative back in 2018.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stormzy is offering 30 more black and mixed-heritage students the chance to study at Britain's Cambridge University through his scholarship scheme.

The rapper's #Merky Foundation has teamed up with the bank HSBC to offer 10 students per year, for the next three years, a $27,930 (£20,000) annual scholarship. The funds will cover tuition fees and maintenance costs for 30 more Stormzy Scholars.

Stormzy began providing scholarships in 2018 in a bid to address the lack of black and mixed-raced students at the university. The first two Stormzy Scholars graduated this summer with a high 2:1 and 2:1.

  See also...

"For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University - the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate - feels like an incredible milestone," the "Vossi Bop" star said in a statement. "I hope this scholarship continues to serve as a small reminder to young black students that the opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world is theirs for the taking."

Graham Virgo, Cambridge's senior pro-vice-chancellor, added, "Since the Stormzy Scholarships were announced in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in the number of black students applying to study here and being admitted and we are very proud to see the first two students supported by the scheme graduate this year."

Because of his philanthropy and advocacy against racial injustice, the "Heavy Is the Head" star was ranked the third most influential Black Briton in the Powerlist this year.

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle
Related Posts
Stormzy Gets Branded 'Rude' for 'Ignoring' Vogue Williams

Stormzy Gets Branded 'Rude' for 'Ignoring' Vogue Williams

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Called 'Disrespectful' for 'Turning Up' at Rap Rival's House Amid Feud

Stormzy Called 'Disrespectful' for 'Turning Up' at Rap Rival's House Amid Feud

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family