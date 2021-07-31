Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

WENN/Brian To/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Jolene' singer hopes for the best for the 'Gimme More' hitmaker as the latter is fighting to be freed from conservatorship and regain control of her life.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has sent her support to Britney Spears.

The "9 to 5" hitmaker rarely gets involved in music industry drama, but having gone through her own legal battle with singer-and-producer Porter Wagoner, who sued her for breach of contract in 1979, she can understand the "Toxic" singer's desire to end her conservatorship and walk away from her father Jamie's control.

Asked for her take on Britney's situation during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", she told host Andy Cohen, "I try to not get involved in other people's business. I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best."

"I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself - through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own. So, I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Elsewhere on the show, the 75-year-old singer was asked if she'd ever smoked marijuana with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and, though she hasn't, she admitted being with the "Malibu" singer is enough to make her feel high.

"I've been around her when she's smoked a joint," Dolly confessed. "Oh, we just get funny. I mean, she doesn't go around smoking. But I've been around her when she'll smoke it. I don't care. It's like that euphoric high you get. I just get in there with her, whatever."