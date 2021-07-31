 
 

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community
Instagram
Music

The 'Jolene' hitmaker explains she was inspired by the late Whitney Houston to invest her song royalties in the black neighborhood by building an office complex in the area.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton says she was inspired by Whitney Houston to invest her royalties from "I Will Always Love You" in the heart of a black community.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", where she answered questions about her personal life and impressive music career.

Host Andy Cohen asked Dolly about the best thing she has ever bought with the royalties she earned from Whitney's version of "I Will Always Love You" - the song Dolly, 75, originally wrote and recorded in 1973.

She said, "Well, that's a good question. I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. And so I thought, well, this is a wonderful place to be. I bought a property down in what was the black area of town."

  See also...

"And it was mostly just black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, well, I am going to buy this place. It was a whole strip mall."

"I thought this is the perfect place for me to be considering it was Whitney. So I felt this was great. I'm just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well. I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex, and I think, 'This is the house that Whitney built.' "

According to Forbes, Parton made about $10 million (£7.1 million) in royalties from the Grammy-winning song throughout the '90s, and the cash is still rolling in.

Whitney was found dead aged 48 in a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 2012. The coroner's report showed she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

You can share this post!

Penn Badgley Doesn't Find Social Media Fulfilling or Meaningful

Stormzy Offers More Black and Mixed-Raced Students Scholarships at Cambridge University
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies

Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies

Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Dolly Parton Says Her 'Heart' Breaks in Moving Eulogy to Late Uncle Bill Owens

Dolly Parton Says Her 'Heart' Breaks in Moving Eulogy to Late Uncle Bill Owens

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid