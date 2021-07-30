 
 

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'
Instagram
Celebrity

Collaborating with premium indoor grow cannabis company Grizzly Peak, the 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' hitmaker believes that his products can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy is the latest celebrity to dabble in weed business. The "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" hitmaker is launching his own cannabis brand "Soulja Exotics", which is said to be offering medicinal-quality marijuana.

The 31-year-old rapper teamed up with Grizzly Peak, a California premium indoor grow cannabis company for his new brand, according to the Business Wire on Thursday, July 29. Of his collaboration, the "She Make It Clap" spitter said in a statement, "For years, I've been looking for a premium cannabis company to bring my product to market."

"Grizzly Peak grows their medicinal quality cannabis indoors in coco fiber giving it a smooth inhale and exhale," Soulja a.k.a. Draco admitted. He went on confessing, "I have so much going on in my head, I use weed to help me relax and function better so I can focus on my music, videos and other entertainment businesses."

  See also...

Soulja added, "After trying many of their products, I was convinced that these guys are top growers who can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for." The "Soulja World" artist further elaborated, "It was easy for me to decide to launch my exclusive, limited quantities of my weed products in collab with Grizzly Peak."

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, would be selling a limited quantity of 3.5 grams of Grizzly Peak Soulja Exotics at exclusive legal cannabis shops in California for the initial launch next week. The first official release reportedly would be Grizzly Peak's strain "Grease Runtz", an Indica strain with dark, dense purple flowers covered in trichomes.

In a statement, Grizzly Peak co-founder Matt Yamashita raved over the collaboration with Soulja, "We are excited about our collab and this limited quantity drop with Soulja Boy and are already in development of other exclusive and innovative cannabis products that meet his needs and the smokers he connects with." The businessman also stated, "Our relationship with Soulja Boy is part of our bigger strategy to connect with smokers through their interests and lifestyle."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Slams Jordyn Woods' Sister and Travis Barker's Daughter Over Use of Her Audio Rant

James Gunn Offers Details of John Cena-Starring 'Peacemaker'
Related Posts
Soulja Boy Shuts Down Birthday Bash After Police Visit

Soulja Boy Shuts Down Birthday Bash After Police Visit

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Ordered to Cut All Contact With Sexual Assault Accuser

Soulja Boy Ordered to Cut All Contact With Sexual Assault Accuser

Soulja Boy Apparently Shades DaBaby by Giving 'Bankroll' to Candy-Selling Kids

Soulja Boy Apparently Shades DaBaby by Giving 'Bankroll' to Candy-Selling Kids

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'