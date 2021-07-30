Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy is the latest celebrity to dabble in weed business. The "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" hitmaker is launching his own cannabis brand "Soulja Exotics", which is said to be offering medicinal-quality marijuana.

The 31-year-old rapper teamed up with Grizzly Peak, a California premium indoor grow cannabis company for his new brand, according to the Business Wire on Thursday, July 29. Of his collaboration, the "She Make It Clap" spitter said in a statement, "For years, I've been looking for a premium cannabis company to bring my product to market."

"Grizzly Peak grows their medicinal quality cannabis indoors in coco fiber giving it a smooth inhale and exhale," Soulja a.k.a. Draco admitted. He went on confessing, "I have so much going on in my head, I use weed to help me relax and function better so I can focus on my music, videos and other entertainment businesses."

Soulja added, "After trying many of their products, I was convinced that these guys are top growers who can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for." The "Soulja World" artist further elaborated, "It was easy for me to decide to launch my exclusive, limited quantities of my weed products in collab with Grizzly Peak."

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, would be selling a limited quantity of 3.5 grams of Grizzly Peak Soulja Exotics at exclusive legal cannabis shops in California for the initial launch next week. The first official release reportedly would be Grizzly Peak's strain "Grease Runtz", an Indica strain with dark, dense purple flowers covered in trichomes.

In a statement, Grizzly Peak co-founder Matt Yamashita raved over the collaboration with Soulja, "We are excited about our collab and this limited quantity drop with Soulja Boy and are already in development of other exclusive and innovative cannabis products that meet his needs and the smokers he connects with." The businessman also stated, "Our relationship with Soulja Boy is part of our bigger strategy to connect with smokers through their interests and lifestyle."