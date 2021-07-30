Saweetie Ridiculed on Twitter Over Her McDonald's Meal

Instagram Celebrity

The new package, which will include a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite and 'Saweetie 'n Sour', will be available on August 9.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie's collaboration with McDonald's apparently doesn't live up to some people's expectations. After the "Tap In" raptress announced her own personalized meal at the fast-food chain, she got ridiculed by many on Twitter.

The 28-year-old femcee, who is well known for making some weird food combinations, went public with the joint effort via Instagram and Twitter. "WHO'S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS ?!!TheSaweetieMeal x @mcdonalds coming soon. #ad," she exclaimed on Thursday, July 29.

While some people are "excited" to try the "Saweetie Meal", many Twitter users poked fun at her instead. "Saweetie's new mcdonalds collab is gonna be testing both my patience and my stomach. i can't wait #saweetiemeal," one person satirically wrote.

Another opined, "Saweetie mcdonalds meal is gonna make people have to get their stomachs pumped." A third then chimed in, "Saweetie is getting a McDonalds meal and based on the way I seen her in the kitchen we all finna be pleasantly surprised or in the ER."

The criticism went on with one individual stating, "The saweetie mcdonalds meal might be the most disgusting thing i've seen. why can't celebrities take notes from Ariana Grande she literally collabed with starbucks." Someone else added, "I dont trust that saweetie mcdonalds meal."

"Saweetie Meal" will include a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, barbecue and sweet 'n sour sauces, the latter of which will be temporarily rebranded as "Saweetie 'N Sour" for the promotion. It will be available on August 9.

Speaking about the partnership was chief marketing and digital customer experience officer at McDonald's USA, Morgan Flatley. "We're thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture," Morgan said in a statement. "And now she's brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald's order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up."

Saweetie is the latest celebrity to have her name put on a McDonald's menu. She followed the footsteps of Travis Scott (II), J Balvin and BTS, who is also known as Bangtan Boys.