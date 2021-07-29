'Duck Dynasty' Star Rebecca Robertson Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Suffering Miscarriage

Instagram Celebrity

Opening up that she is expecting her second child with her husband John Reed Loflin, the reality TV star says that she is 'excited' to announce her 'rainbow baby' due on Christmas Day.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Robertson is going to be a second-time mom. Nearly a year after suffering miscarriage, the "Duck Dynasty" star is "so excited" to announce that she is pregnant with her second child with husband John Reed Loflin.

Making use of her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 27, the 32-year-old shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. The reality star revealed that she is expecting her baby No. 2 with a series of sweet family photos. In one photo, she could be seen caressing her baby bump, while her husband held some ultraviolet photos of their unborn baby.

"Here comes the sun. So excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December ( to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day )," Rebecca began her caption. She went on to add, "It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks ( will share more on that later ) but through every obstacles we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle!"

Rebecca concluded her pregnancy announcement by thanking her fans and followers for their prayers. "P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragements along the way. It really means the world to us," the sister of Sadie Robertson wrote.

In a following post, Rebecca posted an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son Zane Israel wearing a shirt reading, "big brother." In the caption, the proud mom penned, "Big brother looks good on you."

Over on her husband's page, John wrote, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited!" In the comment section of the post, Rebecca responded, "Still can't believe it."

In November, Rebecca revealed on her Instagram page that she suffered a miscarriage in October during her first trimester. In her note, she said she debated whether to share the sad news, explaining that it would make her "heart ache every single time."

"The truth is....I had a miscarriage," Rebecca opened up. "I actually found out I was pregnant a while back, we were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now. We kept it a secret so we could surprise our family with this exciting news during the holidays. But when I woke up on October 29th that morning in a pool of blood I knew something was very wrong."