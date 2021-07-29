Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden Mourn Death of David Von Ancken From Cancer

WENN/Facebook/Mega/FayesVision Celebrity

'Code Black' producer and director David Von Ancken, who passed away at home after a two-year battle with stomach cancer, is remembered as 'a smart, empathetic, energetic gentle giant.'

AceShowbiz - "Code Black" stars Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden are leading tributes to the hit show's executive producer and director David Von Ancken, who has lost his battle with stomach cancer.

The award-winning 56-year-old, known for his extensive television work, died at home in Agoura Hills, California on Monday, July 26, after a two-year fight with the aggressive disease.

Known affectionately in Hollywood as DVA, David quickly made waves with his 2001 short film "Bullet Train", which won Universal/Hypnotic Films' Million Dollar Film Festival, plus assorted other festival awards. The film turned him into an in-demand director.

He co-wrote and directed 2006 U.S. Civil War-era film "Seraphim Falls", starring Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson, which scooped him a Gotham Breakthrough Director nomination.

Other TV shows he took charge of included "Oz", "Without a Trace", "Gossip Girl", "The Shield", "The Mentalist", "Person of Interest", "The Following", "Intelligence", "House of Lies", "MacGyver", "The Crossing", "The Purge", "Cold Case", "CSI: NY" and "Californication".

Lowe, who starred in the second and third seasons of CBS medical drama "Code Black", which aired from 2015 to 2018, said in a statement, "David was a smart, empathetic, energetic gentle giant. The kind of director and man you'd want in your foxhole. I am so sad he's gone."

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, another of the show's stars, added, "He loved actors and loved crew, and in turn he was loved by all, and tackled cancer the same way he tackled life... with grace, dignity, ferocity, humor, and wisdom. He had so much left to do, and will be missed!"