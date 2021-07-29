 
 

Elton John Slams DaBaby for Fueling 'Stigma and Discrimination' Around HIV and AIDS

Elton John Slams DaBaby for Fueling 'Stigma and Discrimination' Around HIV and AIDS
Instagram
Celebrity

Reminding that musicians' job is to bring people together, the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker stresses that 'HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry.'

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elton John has slammed rapper DaBaby for fueling stigma around HIV with an ill-advised rant at a weekend (July 25) music festival.

The hitmaker stunned fans and followers by calling out gay people during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida on Sunday, urging concertgoers who didn't have HIV or Aids or "any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks" to "put your cellphone light in the air."

He immediately received backlash for his remarks from gay rights activists and officials at leading Aids charity the Terence Higgins Trust, and now Sir Elton is weighing in on the controversy, criticizing DaBaby for adding to "stigma and discrimination."

"We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show," he wrote on Instagram. "This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic."

"HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry. We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it's our job to bring people together."

  See also...

He also listed a string of facts about HIV and Aids.

Elton's criticism came shortly after fellow singer Dua Lipa reacted to the controversy. "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she noted in her Instagram Story. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

DaBaby has now apologized for his onstage remarks, tweeting, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody [sic]."

You can share this post!

Mila Kunis Calls Herself Selfish for Making Ashton Kutcher Give Up on Space Ticket

Chrissy Teigen Disappoints PETA for Choosing Purebred Puppy Over Rescue Dog
Related Posts
Elton John and Ed Sheeran Tapped for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Elton John and Ed Sheeran Tapped for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Elton John Admits He Can't Write Lyrics, Regrets Being Too Busy With Drugs to Be Gay Activist

Elton John Admits He Can't Write Lyrics, Regrets Being Too Busy With Drugs to Be Gay Activist

Elton John Brands British Leaders 'Philistines' for Music Industry Treatment Post-Brexit

Elton John Brands British Leaders 'Philistines' for Music Industry Treatment Post-Brexit

Elton John Insists His Mom Disapproved of His Marriage Due to 'Mild Homophobia'

Elton John Insists His Mom Disapproved of His Marriage Due to 'Mild Homophobia'

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod