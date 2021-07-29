Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Instagram Celebrity

It's the 'Medellin' singer himself who takes to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping compilation video of him making out with different women on stage, which he teases he's going to repeat during his 'Papi Juancho Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Maluma knows how to make his fans swoon over him even more than before. The Colombian singer and songwriter, who is currently one of the hottest Latin artists in the music industry, has left people dying to catch his concert for an unexpected reason.

The "Miss Independent" hitmaker has apparently often kissed random women on stage during his tour. On Tuesday, July 27, he took to his Instagram page to share a compilation video of him making out with different women on different shows.

Making use of the clip to promote his "Papi Juancho Tour", Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, teased that he's going to repeat the act at his upcoming concerts. "Can I have a kiss..??? Hahahahaaaaaaa !!!" so he captioned the video, adding, "#PapiJuanchoTour ya viene, sera que lo repetimos?" which translates to "PapiJuanchoTour is coming, shall we repeat it?"

Maluma's video quickly garnered mixed comments from social media users. A shocked person asked in disbelief, "Maluma just makes out with random women on tour?" Another wondered, "Chile....what is this? And during a Panorama? Doesn't have a girlfriend?"

A third one was disgusted by the singer's stage acts, "Chileee you cannot be outchea kissing anyone…. Ew." Another claimed, "These kisses are planned waivers are signed the girls are picked before hand."

Some others, meanwhile, were ready to sign up to be those lucky ladies. "if we ever go to one of his concerts please just catapult me onto the stage," one enthused. Another commented, "I wanna kiss him too. Were (sic) do I sign up."

Maluma will embark on "Papi Juancho Tour" starting from September 2 in Sacramento, CA, with stops including Las Vegas, San Diego, New York, Washington, DC and Atlanta among other cities in North America before he moves on with the European leg of the tour. He will then visit Amsterdam, Paris, London, Barcelona, Madrid and more before concluding the tour on July 22 in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain.