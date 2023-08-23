 

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Papi Juancho' star wants to show his 'real' self on social media and sharing risque pictures on his page is a 'nice way' to keep his online followers engaged.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maluma is keen to "communicate with [his] fans" by sharing racy pictures with them. The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias - often uploads risque snaps of himself onto Instagram but has insisted that it is just him documenting things he does "every day" and there is no specific plan to the process and wants to appear as "real" as he can to his followers.

"I just enjoy being me, you know. It's part of the game and it's a nice way to communicate with my fan base. That's me 100 percent, I'm real, that's the things that I do every day. The days that I show how I am, people are like...I don't know, they feel excited about it," he told E! News.

"But it's just the way I am, I feel real. I trust the process, I trust myself. It's not like something where I think, 'Oh, I should do this, I should do that, this is gonna be the great picture.' No, I just put the phone [up], whatever, 'Yo guys, boom.' "

  Editors' Pick

The "Felices los 4" hitmaker - who has posed on a bed in his underwear and also shared an image of himself stepping out of the shower for his 63 million followers - went on to add that "hard work" is the only way to achieving success as he noted that he values discipline more than talent.

He said, "Working hard, that's the only way to do it. Discipline is everything. If you have talent but have no discipline, you wouldn't make it. I would prefer having more discipline than talent. I always talk about this with the artists that I have on my record label."

He noted, "They ask me, 'What's the key?' And I'm like, 'Man, discipline. Got to focus. Take the karma in a positive way against you and you're gonna see that things gonna start happening.' So discipline is everything to me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'
Related Posts
Maluma Almost Exposes Himself in New Steamy Nude Pool Photos

Maluma Almost Exposes Himself in New Steamy Nude Pool Photos

Artist of the Week: Maluma

Artist of the Week: Maluma

Maluma, De La Ghetto and Arcangel Party Up With Dozens of Beautiful Women in 'Tsunami' Music Video

Maluma, De La Ghetto and Arcangel Party Up With Dozens of Beautiful Women in 'Tsunami' Music Video

Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other

Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other

Latest News
'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College
  • Aug 23, 2023

'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans
  • Aug 23, 2023

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
  • Aug 23, 2023

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Most Read
Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'