Maluma Shares Glimpses of Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 1

The 'Procura' star proudly shows off his first experience with fatherhood while offering glimpses of his bundle of joy after his girlfriend delivered their baby.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Latin Grammy-winning singer Maluma and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, have become first-time parents to a baby girl named Paris Londono Gomez. Maluma shared the joyous news on Instagram on March 10.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londono Gomez was born. Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and for your good wishes," Maluma wrote in Spanish, adding in an English translation, "Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment."

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, also posted a series of black-and-white photos, including one of little Paris holding his finger, another of him kissing Susana's forehead while she holds their baby, and a third of him getting skin-to-skin time with Paris.

The proud dad-to-be had hinted at his impending fatherhood in October 2023 during a stop on his Don Juan Tour in Washington, D.C. He revealed the news in his music video for "Procura", which featured footage of Gomez's ultrasound and baby bump.

Maluma and Susana have been linked romantically since 2020. Their relationship was featured prominently in the "Procura" music video, which showed Susana showcasing her baby bump and included footage from her OB/GYN appointments and a sex reveal party.

They made their public debut as a couple at the 2023 Latin Grammys, where Susana elegantly displayed her baby bump in a purple gown.

Congratulations to the happy family on their new addition!

