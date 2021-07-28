 
 

Coi Leray Defended by Fans After a Woman Disses the Femcee With Their Picture Together

Coi Leray Defended by Fans After a Woman Disses the Femcee With Their Picture Together
Instagram
Celebrity

After sharing two pictures of her and the 'No More Parties' raptress on Facebook, Lea Royer claims she looks 'more like a celebrity' than the hip-hop star.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray definitely can rely on her fans for unconditional support. After the "No More Parties" femcee got dissed by a woman who asked for pictures with her, many of the raptress' online devotees were quick to jump to her defense.

Recently, a woman named Lea Royer shared two photos of her posing next to Leray as they smiled for the camera. Instead of showing that she was a fan, Royer suggested otherwise by captioning the post, "I look more like a celebrity than her tbh. (Not the fit just the face) y'all d**ksucking ode [crying laughing emoji]."

While Leray has yet to react to the post, many of her fans defended her by attacking Royer. "What type of weirdo fans out for a pic just to say some dumb s**t like this in the caption lmaooo nobody knows you at the end and start of the day," one person argued.

  See also...

Another dispute the woman's claim, "Not the synthetic wig and the platform sandals, baby you don't even look like you popular in yo city." Someone else added, "No she still look more like a celebrity cuz she actually is known…YOU NOT. next time do better sis with uplifting women and know your place."

Instead of apologizing amid the criticism, Royer decided to hit back at her attackers. "Y'all getting so mad cause i said i look like MORE of a celebrity. I personally feel like i look better than her. It's not hate, never called her ugly or poor. Y'all reaching i asked her for a pic, looked at the pic and was like who's the celebrity here me or her. y'all so angry for what. Mad cause y'all ain't meet her," she pointed out.

The woman went on to give more clarification via Facebook Live. "Clearly y'all misunderstood the context of my post because y'all think I'm hatin' on Coi Leray, I'm never hatin' bro... Never did I say that I feel like I look better than her, that I look prettier than her, that I have more money than her," she claimed. "Y'all crazy, y'all really miserable... y'all delusional."

You can share this post!

Lizzo Bothered by Absurd Rumor She Killed Someone by Stage Diving

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage
Related Posts
Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

Coi Leray Defends Her XXL Freshman Freestyle Amid Backlash

Coi Leray Defends Her XXL Freshman Freestyle Amid Backlash

NLE Choppa Blasts Trolls Body-Shaming Coi Leray

NLE Choppa Blasts Trolls Body-Shaming Coi Leray

Coi Leray Hits Back at Trolls Saying Boyfriend Pressa Looks Like a Girl

Coi Leray Hits Back at Trolls Saying Boyfriend Pressa Looks Like a Girl

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession