Ruby Rose Tearfully Shares She's Rejected from ERs as She Suffers From Surgical Complications
In an Instagram Story video, the Australian actress tearfully recounting how hard it's for her to get a room at the hospital after she's rushed to the hospital due to to surgical complications.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - It is a close call for Ruby Rose. On Tuesday, July 27, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum shared on Instagram Story a video of her tearfully recounting how hard it was for her to get a room at the hospital after she was rushed to the hospital due to to surgical complications.

"I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well," the 35-year-old actress began her story without detailing what procedure that she had. "But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room."

The Australian actress went on saying, "By the time I thought, 'OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,' we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone." She added, "They'd been rejecting people all night."

"And my case was quite serious--we stuck it out for a little bit longer," Ruby continued while in tears. Thankfully, the former "Batwoman" star was "lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff."

Before concluding her video, Ruby gushed over her healthcare team who helped her get through the health scare. "Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing," the DJ praised them.

She also encouraged her fans to get vaccinated considering the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in California and across the United States. "Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please," she urged.

"It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now," she said. Adding that she would resume her social media hiatus, Ruby concluded the footage by "sending everyone love" and saying, "I love you all and take care of yourselves."

Lil Nas X Talks About Working With 'Super Talented' Kanye West for 'Industry Baby'

Jenna Dewan Reveals Her Mom 'Had the Biggest Crush' on 'Talented' Steve Kazee Years Before Dating
