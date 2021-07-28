Edgar Ramirez's Grandmother Dies of Covid While Other Relatives Are Hospitalized

WENN Celebrity

It's a tough time for Edgar Ramirez and his family as grandmother passes away from Covid-19 and several other relatives have fallen so ill that they're taken to hospital.

AceShowbiz - Edgar Ramirez has lost his grandmother to Covid-19.

The "Jungle Cruise" star revealed the sad news at the premiere of his new movie at Disneyland on Saturday (24Jul21), telling U.S. TV show "Extra", "It's been a very hard week for my family. My grandmother died of Covid a few days ago, two of my dearest aunts are in the hospital; one is very delicate. Another uncle, as we speak, might be rushing to the hospital, so it's real, it's real."

Ramirez went on to reveal that his relatives came down with the coronavirus because the vaccination isn't as readily available in his native Venezuela as it is in the U.S.

"The reason they got sick is because unfortunately in Venezuela the vaccination is not as available as it is here," he said. "For me, it's just an invitation to be very responsible with the information that we share... 'do our part' as you so beautifully put it."

"We need to turn it around of something positive (sic). Fortunately, my dad and my mom are here and they got vaccinated so they are here with me tonight. My mom is so sad - this is going to be for my grandma, this emotion - we're going to celebrate life today."

A week before announcing grandmother's death, the actor said in an interview, "At this very moment that I am talking to you, I have family members dying of COVID, so it is very important that we remain alert and attentive to this disease because it has not ended."

Urging fans to get vaccinated, he added, "We need to trust science and follow the recommendations and be very responsible with the way we handle information in times of fear and uncertainty."