Gwen Stefani Caught Keeping a Safe Distance From Ex Gavin Rossdale After Blake Shelton Wedding

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani has been spotted reuniting with Gavin Rossdale for the first time after being married to Blake Shelton. Attending her son Apollo's football game with her ex-husband, the No Doubt frontwoman was caught keeping a safe distance.

The 51-year-old singer met up with the Bush crooner to accompany their 7-year-old son Apollo, who was playing a football game. In photos surfacing online, the former pair could be seen keeping their distance from one another as they took in the action from the sidelines.

For the outing, Gwen sported a gray T-shirt and camouflage pants along with a green and white ball cap. She also wore a pair of white sneakers as she hung out on one of the aluminium benches. In the meantime, her 55-year-old ex-husband donned a white shirt, beige pants and sneakers that matched his ex-wife's pants. In addition to Apollo, the exes share sons 15-year-old Kingston and 12-year-old Zuma.

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony surrounded by family and was held inside a special chapel on the 45-year-old crooner's property, which he had built specifically for the occasion. Of the wedding, a source said, "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married." The insider added, "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 after they met on the set of "The Voice", where they both served as coaches. They announced their engagement in October 2020 after being holed up together for months amid the pandemic and after five years of dating.

Two days after the private nuptials, the "Rich Girl" songstress shared their wedding photos on Instagram. In the caption, she raved, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you."