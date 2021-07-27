Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Haters Shaming Her Over Postpartum Body

Instagram Celebrity

Slamming body shamers who say that she 'looks pregnant,' the 'Vanderpump Rules' star says that her body is 'healing' and she is currently 'working hard to get back in shape.'

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright makes it clear that she is against body shamers. After being criticized for her postpartum figure, the "Vanderpump Rules" star didn't waste time to take to her Instagram account to clap back at haters.

On Sunday, July 25, the 32-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to slam body shamers for trying to tear her down. "I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here," she wrote alongside a photo from the July 19 premiere of "Midnight in the Switchgrass". She went on to add, "Well guess what? I probably do -- I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I'm working hard to get back in shape."

Brittany Cartwright fired back at critics who said that she 'looks pregnant.'

Brittany continued, "Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I'm so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine & on top of it all, I felt great this night." Following her social media message to her haters, the reality TV star also posted a pic of herself on her way to having workout. Over the snap, she captioned, "On my way to @sculptedbymegan so she can kick my a**."

Brittany also uploaded a clip of herself in action, mid-workout while her trainer was heard in the background saying, "This is for the haters, you just wait. You fired two Kentucky girls up, that's where you went wrong!" The Bravo star echoed that sentiment with a self-encouragement message, saying, "Mama's coming back, Mama's got this!"

Brittany announced that she welcomed her baby boy back in April. At the time, she took to her Instagram feeds to share the exciting news, "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love." She continued in her caption, "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"