 
 

R. Kelly's Lawyer Insists Singer Is 'Presumed Innocent' After He's Accused of Abusing Teenage Boys

R. Kelly's Lawyer Insists Singer Is 'Presumed Innocent' After He's Accused of Abusing Teenage Boys
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The disgraced 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker, who is currently imprisoned in a New York jail, reportedly paid one of the victims 'after sexual encounters with him.'

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's lawyer has reacted to new allegations against the disgraced star. After the "I Believe I Can Fly" crooner was accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys, Nicole Blank Becker shut down the accusations and insisted that his client is "presumed innocent."

Nicole offered her two cents in a statement to theJasmineBRAND. "This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public's perception in this case ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise," the attorney pointed out.

The sexual abuse claims were first brought by prosecutors on Friday, July 23. In federal documents, it was stated that Kelly met the alleged victim, who is identified as John Doe #1, in December 2006 at McDonald's. He then invited the then-17-year-old to his party at his Chicago home.

  See also...

However, after the boy went there with his mother and stepfather, Kelly reportedly told him to come again next time without his parents. "Thereafter, Kelly invited John Doe #1 into his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations," so read the court filing. "Kelly asked the boy what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly."

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, allegedly had sexual contact with John Doe #1 and urged him to have sexual contact with other people. It was reported that the now-54-year-old R&B singer also filmed those encounters.

The filing also claimed that John Doe #1 introduced Kelly to a male friend, who was either 16 or 17 years old at that time, with whom the singer allegedly began a sexual relationship several years later. He even "paid John Doe #2 after sexual encounters with him."

Kelly has been jailed since 2019. The Grammy Award-winning artist was previously held in a Chicago prison before he got extradited to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in June. He has been hit with charges of sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, kidnapping and forced labor and bribery.

You can share this post!

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod
Related Posts
R.Kelly Alleged to Have Owed More Than $3.8 Million in Back Taxes

R.Kelly Alleged to Have Owed More Than $3.8 Million in Back Taxes

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly's Longtime Lawyers Granted Request to Withdraw From His Case

R. Kelly's Longtime Lawyers Granted Request to Withdraw From His Case

R. Kelly's Request for Trial Delay Gets Approved

R. Kelly's Request for Trial Delay Gets Approved

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant