R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

WENN/Derrick Salters
As new evidence filed in his federal case, the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker is alleged to have had 'sexual contact' with a teen boy whom he was mentoring.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - New allegations incriminating R. Kelly have been uncovered in Brooklyn federal court. On Friday, July 23, prosecutors claimed that the disgraced singer sexually abused a 17-year-old boy almost 15 years ago.

According to federal documents, Kelly met the alleged victim, identified only as John Doe #1, in December 2006 at a McDonald's and invited him to a party at his Chicago home. The 17-year-old went to the party with his mother and stepfather, and Kelly told him to come next time without them, authorities said.

"Thereafter, Kelly invited John Doe #1 into his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations," the complaint states. "Kelly asked the boy what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly."

Kelly allegedly had sexual contact with the boy and urged him to have sexual contact with other people. The disgraced singer allegedly also had videos of those encounters.

The teen then introduced Kelly to a male friend. The complaint goes on to say years later "Kelly started a sexual relationship with John Doe #2," who was then 16 or 17, and at times even "paid John Doe #2 after sexual encounters with him."

It is the first time that Kelly is accused of victimizing young boys. Authorities included the allegations in their motion on Friday to admit uncharged acts into evidence at trial.

The filing also includes new evidence that allegedly supports bribery charge against Kelly. In 2019, Kelly's crisis manager allegedly paid a Cook County clerk $2,500 to report back with any information about Kelly's case after he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The feds say there is a recording of the entire conversation from Kelly's cellphone.

Kelly has been behind bars since 2019 as he awaits trials in several states on federal charges, including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering and obstruction of justice.

