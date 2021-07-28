 
 

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better
Instagram
Celebrity

'It's nothing wrong with having a normal body I wish people stop letting comments like this drive them to change,' the rapper tells her Instagram followers in response to being body-shamed.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Omeretta is not here for body-shamers. The raptress has made use of her Instagram account to clap back at someone who criticized her body, noting that she would have looked better with bigger butt.

Alongside a picture of the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star, the said critic wrote on the photo-sharing platform on Monday, July 26, "If she had a a** she would b the baddest chocolate thang alive on god! She just need a lil more a** man." Omeretta caught wind of the post and quickly blasted the critic.

"This is weird af. This why so many girls walking around looking like ants now," she responded. Not feeling flattered a little bit, she added, "Aint s**t wrong with my body I got enough a** to fit my body size please this is not a compliment."

Retta further made it sure that her message reached more people as she reposted it on her feed. "Ima just leave this here… I'm so happy I'm confident in the skin I was born in cuz this internet sh!t got folks tripping," she wrote in the caption.

  See also...

"It's nothing wrong with having a normal body I wish people stop letting comments like this drive them to change stuff about they selves that's already Perfect… don't nobody gotta like the way you look expect the person u go home to every night and if they don't like it u need a new person!!! Period," she concluded.

Fans showered the star with praises in the comment section. "You are beautiful, f**k what they talking about," one person told Retta. Finding Retta's post relatable, another fan wrote, "I swear cause I'm tired of hearing ' you pretty to b dark skin or you pretty but you too skinny.' "

"They always want darkskin women to meet standards they would never put on a white or lightskin women smh," one other fan added. "Girl yes I just said this. These girls are so worried about how they body look now verses later cause I promise it will get old as you age," another comment read.

You can share this post!

R. Kelly's Lawyer Insists Singer Is 'Presumed Innocent' After He's Accused of Abusing Teenage Boys

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod
Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture