T.I. Shades Lil Nas X When Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Outburst at Rolling Loud

Instagram Celebrity

While insisting that he has 'a lot of respect' for openly queer artists, the 'Live Your Life' rapper admits he finds the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's new 'Industry Baby' video went too far.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper T.I. has defended DaBaby's homophobic outburst at the weekend's Rolling Loud festival, insisting what he said was no more disturbing than videos by openly gay rapper Lil Nas X.

During his Sunday night, July 25 set at the event in Miami, Florida, DaBaby launched into what appeared to be an anti-LGBTQ rant, during which he invited fans to put their "cellphone lighter up" if they weren't battling HIV or AIDS "or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks."

Online fans were quick to protest the "Red Light Green Light" hitmaker's comments, with some users calling them hateful.

He attempted to clear up his comments on Monday, posting a video and claiming his words weren't directed at his gay fans because they're not "nasty gay n***as" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves.

Now T.I. has responded to all the backlash stating, "If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth."

In his live video, T.I. said he had "a lot of respect" for openly queer artists, but he also felt Lil Nas X's new "Industry Baby" video, which features male nudity, went too far. "That s**t ain't for me," he said. "I can't look at it."

Meanwhile, the "Go Get It" rapper and his wife, Tiny (Tameka Cottle), continue to deny allegations of sexual assault brought against them by multiple women, who have accused the pair of drugging and assaulting them.