Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line
The actor playing the titular character in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' looks back at the challenges he and the filmmakers faced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Simu Liu feared that Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" wouldn't be finished because of the coronavirus pandemic. The star, who plays the title role in the upcoming action movie, feared the project would be shut down for good.

"It's just been such a long fight with this movie," Simu told ComicBook.com. "We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it."

Even when filming restarted amid COVID testing and strict protocols, he says, "We didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

The star of Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience" is the first actor of Asian descent to lead a Marvel movie. "It's been a wild ride," he adds. "I mean, those parts don't just come upon those people like me and it's such an incredible honor to be put in that position at the beginning."

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, his co-star, is delighted with the Asian representation in the movie. "When that movie was announced last year and they introduced who they were doing as the Marvel superhero and it was an Asian superhero, it was like, 'Yes, finally!' When do we get to be represented like that?" said the "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" star.

