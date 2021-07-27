Fans Are Obsessed With Lady GaGa's Sky-High Platform Boots

Instagram Celebrity

When being photographed leaving Highline Studios in New York City, the 'Born This Way' hitmaker looks glamorous in a black sleeveless dress, matching square handbag and oversized glasses.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa continued to amaze her fans with her fashion choice. After being spotted wearing a pair of sky-high platform boots during an outing in New York City, the "Born This Way" hitmaker left her online devotees obsessed with the footwear.

The 35-year-old pop star sported the head-turning shoes on Monday, July 26 when she was seen leaving Highline Studios. She served up a glamorous look by rocking a black sleeveless Magda Butrym dress, matching square handbag by designer Mark Cross and oversized glasses.

GaGa's pictures have since made their way online, prompting fans to gush over her look. One Instagram user in particular raved, "THE HEEEEEEEELLSSSSS." Another individual echoed, "THE HEELS [heart-eyed emoji]." A third exclaimed, "WE ARE GETTING FED!!!"

GaGa has been in New York to prepare for her gigs with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and August 5. On Monday, July 26, the "A Star Is Born" actress treated her Instagram followers to pictures of herself in the city.

For the snapshots, which saw the Empire State Building at the backdrop, the "Shallow" songstress posed in a black floor-length dress with gold embellishments. She accessorized her outfit with a leather belt, sunglasses and a pair of black heels. In the accompaniment of the post, she penned, "Nothing has a bigger heart than this," adding an apple emoji.

GaGa apparently is excited about her upcoming MTV Unplugged performance with Tony. On Sunday, she declared on Instagram, "On my way Tony! #TonyGaga #RadioCity. I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home everyday #jazz @itstonybennett."

The concert, which is called "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga", is organized to celebrate the legendary jazz singer's 95th birthday. "I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," she previously announced on Twitter.