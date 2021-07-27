 
 

Fans Are Obsessed With Lady GaGa's Sky-High Platform Boots

Fans Are Obsessed With Lady GaGa's Sky-High Platform Boots
Instagram
Celebrity

When being photographed leaving Highline Studios in New York City, the 'Born This Way' hitmaker looks glamorous in a black sleeveless dress, matching square handbag and oversized glasses.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa continued to amaze her fans with her fashion choice. After being spotted wearing a pair of sky-high platform boots during an outing in New York City, the "Born This Way" hitmaker left her online devotees obsessed with the footwear.

The 35-year-old pop star sported the head-turning shoes on Monday, July 26 when she was seen leaving Highline Studios. She served up a glamorous look by rocking a black sleeveless Magda Butrym dress, matching square handbag by designer Mark Cross and oversized glasses.

GaGa's pictures have since made their way online, prompting fans to gush over her look. One Instagram user in particular raved, "THE HEEEEEEEELLSSSSS." Another individual echoed, "THE HEELS [heart-eyed emoji]." A third exclaimed, "WE ARE GETTING FED!!!"

  See also...

GaGa has been in New York to prepare for her gigs with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and August 5. On Monday, July 26, the "A Star Is Born" actress treated her Instagram followers to pictures of herself in the city.

For the snapshots, which saw the Empire State Building at the backdrop, the "Shallow" songstress posed in a black floor-length dress with gold embellishments. She accessorized her outfit with a leather belt, sunglasses and a pair of black heels. In the accompaniment of the post, she penned, "Nothing has a bigger heart than this," adding an apple emoji.

GaGa apparently is excited about her upcoming MTV Unplugged performance with Tony. On Sunday, she declared on Instagram, "On my way Tony! #TonyGaga #RadioCity. I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home everyday #jazz @itstonybennett."

The concert, which is called "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga", is organized to celebrate the legendary jazz singer's 95th birthday. "I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," she previously announced on Twitter.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears 'Fine' After Filing Legal Doc to Remove Dad Jamie From 'Nightmare' Conservatorship

Kathy Griffin Emotionally Addresses Hate Comments About Her Curly Hair
Related Posts
Lady GaGa Goes Naked and Bare-Faced After Plastic Surgery Accusations

Lady GaGa Goes Naked and Bare-Faced After Plastic Surgery Accusations

Lady GaGa to Do Special Unplugged Concert With Tony Bennett

Lady GaGa to Do Special Unplugged Concert With Tony Bennett

Lady GaGa Enlists Kylie Minogue for 'Marry the Night' Cover in 'Born This Way' Album Reissue

Lady GaGa Enlists Kylie Minogue for 'Marry the Night' Cover in 'Born This Way' Album Reissue

Teen Suspect in Lady GaGa's Dognapping Case Denied Request to Lower Bail

Teen Suspect in Lady GaGa's Dognapping Case Denied Request to Lower Bail

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant