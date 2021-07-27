Tana Mongeau Issues Apology to Khloe Kardashian for Shady Joke About Tristan Thompson

Instagram Celebrity

After calling out the NBA player for his alleged infidelity in a tweet during Father's Day, the social media star apologizes to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for bringing up their daughter True Thompson.

AceShowbiz - Tana Mongeau is regretting her words about Tristan Thompson. In the first episode of her podcast, the YouTube star issued an apology to Khloe Kardashian for the shady "joke" she made, which involved True Thompson, during Father's Day.

"I will apologize for [bringing up True]. I was just trying to make a joke," the 23-year-old said on her "Cancelled With Tana Mongeau" podcast on Monday, July 26, referring to the pair's 3-year-old daughter. "It was more so that it was Father's Day. … In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this 'Cancelled' podcast to apologize to you. The things that I saw him do, after midnight, literally on Father's Day in this party."

Tana continued to say, "I think you're an amazing, powerful, strong woman who's been through a lot." The social media star then ended her statement by saying, "Khloe, I'm sorry. Tristan, I'm sorry."

Tana came under fire shortly after she called out Tristan for his alleged infidelity during her birthday party. At the time, the influencer took to her Twitter account and wrote, "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees. Like babe where's true."

Shortly after Tana tweeted that statement, Khloe liked a tweet that read, "Shut the f**k up. this screams attention-seeking at it's finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you're a bird! don't speak on True either weird a** hoe."

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split again shortly after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with the basketball player in the fall. Of the exes' relationship, the former couple seems to be co-parenting amicably.

A source close to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the NBA player informed Page Six that there's "no drama" between them. "They're getting along. There is no drama," the source spilled, adding that "everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting."