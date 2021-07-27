Morgan Wallen Puts Nashville House on Sale Following N-Word Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

It has been reported that the chart-topping country singer, who lands in hot water over the controversy, is selling his Nashville home where he was caught on video hurling a racial slur.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Morgan Wallen wants to put everything that is related to his controversial past behind. The country singer is reportedly selling his Nashville home where he was caught on video hurling a racial slur.

TMZ and Zillow reported that the "Sand in My Boots" crooner sold his Horner Avenue home for $835,000 earlier this month, showing a a 19 percent jump from the $700,000 he paid when he bought it in April 2020.. The news outlets added that the 2,700-square-foot property boasts 4 beds and 3 baths and was built in 2015.

It was said that the "American Idol" alum left the house shortly after he landed in hot water over the video of him hurling the N-word. Redfin shared the sale closed on July 8, 23 days after it was listed.

Addressing the controversy, Morgan recently said on "Good Morning America", "I was around some of my friends, and we say dumb stuff together." He added, "It was... in our minds, it's playful. I don't know, that sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. And it's wrong."

He added he didn't mean to use the racial slur in a derogatory manner and that he has used the term around the same friends in the past. Host Michael Strahan, who is black, then asked him what made him think the inflammatory word was "ever appropriate to use," the Whiskey Glasses" singer replied, "I'm not sure. I don't think I sat down and was like, 'Is this right or is this wrong?' "

"I don't know how to put myself in (black people's place) because I'm not," he shared. "But I do understand, especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't understand.' "