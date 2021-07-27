 
 

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

Jamie Watson is captured looking at the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' songstress' social media account in an image shared by his wife featuring them half undressed.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has been attracting social media users with her Instagram contents amid her conservatorship battle and Jamie Lynn Spears' husband is apparently one of them. Jamie Watson has been caught checking out the Princess of Pop's account in an intimate photo shared by his wife.

On Monday, July 26, Jamie Lynn shared pictures from her family vacation with her husband and her two children at The Ritz. In one of the snaps, the "Zoey 101" alum was half undressed while taking a mirror selfie that also captured her husband sitting on a desk in front two laptops.

Jamie, who was shirtless in the image, seemed to be occupied with his cellphone though. Upon a close examination, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he was looking at a page from a book that was recently posted by his sister-in-law. "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness," so read a quote from the page.

  See also...

Jamie Lynn, however, was apparently unaware of her husband's activity as she posted the particular snap on her Story with the caption that read, "he's always working." Meanwhile, on her Instagram feed, she captioned the post with, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

Britney's fans couldn't help poking fun at the shocking discovery. "Not Jamie Lynn's husband checking out the book post in between Britney's t**ties, how embarrassing," one person tweeted. Another claimed, "Jamie Lynn and her husband are obsessed with Britney," adding the crying, laughing face emoji and "#FreeBritney."

This arrives after Jamie cleared up speculation that Britney paid for her beachside condominium in Florida. Fired back at the rumors, she posted on Instagram on Monday, "I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations's at the Ritz anyway Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin'."

You can share this post!

Tana Mongeau Issues Apology to Khloe Kardashian for Shady Joke About Tristan Thompson

McKayla Maroney Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' Public Struggles
Related Posts
Jamie Lynn Spears Sets Record Clear on Rumors Britney Paid for Her Beachside Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears Sets Record Clear on Rumors Britney Paid for Her Beachside Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over Britney Spears' 'Sweet' Gifts for Her Kids

Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over Britney Spears' 'Sweet' Gifts for Her Kids

Publisher for Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Rumors About Upcoming Memoir

Publisher for Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Rumors About Upcoming Memoir

Britney's Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Preparing 'Unfiltered' Memoir About Family and Fame

Britney's Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Preparing 'Unfiltered' Memoir About Family and Fame

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant