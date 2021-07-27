Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Instagram Celebrity

Jamie Watson is captured looking at the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' songstress' social media account in an image shared by his wife featuring them half undressed.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has been attracting social media users with her Instagram contents amid her conservatorship battle and Jamie Lynn Spears' husband is apparently one of them. Jamie Watson has been caught checking out the Princess of Pop's account in an intimate photo shared by his wife.

On Monday, July 26, Jamie Lynn shared pictures from her family vacation with her husband and her two children at The Ritz. In one of the snaps, the "Zoey 101" alum was half undressed while taking a mirror selfie that also captured her husband sitting on a desk in front two laptops.

Jamie, who was shirtless in the image, seemed to be occupied with his cellphone though. Upon a close examination, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he was looking at a page from a book that was recently posted by his sister-in-law. "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness," so read a quote from the page.

Jamie Lynn, however, was apparently unaware of her husband's activity as she posted the particular snap on her Story with the caption that read, "he's always working." Meanwhile, on her Instagram feed, she captioned the post with, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

Britney's fans couldn't help poking fun at the shocking discovery. "Not Jamie Lynn's husband checking out the book post in between Britney's t**ties, how embarrassing," one person tweeted. Another claimed, "Jamie Lynn and her husband are obsessed with Britney," adding the crying, laughing face emoji and "#FreeBritney."

This arrives after Jamie cleared up speculation that Britney paid for her beachside condominium in Florida. Fired back at the rumors, she posted on Instagram on Monday, "I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations's at the Ritz anyway Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin'."