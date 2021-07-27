 
 

Lizzo Warns Fans to Stay '6 Feet' Away From Her Due to COVID-19 Delta Variant

During a live session, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker says that she is going to be 'slightly rude' when people run into her out in public to keep her safe from the deadly virus.

  Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo clearly doesn't want to contract COVID-19. Due to the rising case of the delta variant, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker has taken to a live stream to warn her fans to stay "6 feet" away from her whenever they run into her in public.

On Monday, July 26, the 33-year-old rapper/singer shared a "public service announcement" to her fans and followers during an Instagram Live session. In the 7-minute video she reposted on her page, she asked everyone to give her 6 feet of space for her physical and mental health.

"I don't care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet," Lizzo said. "This s**t is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space," she continued noting in the video she captioned with, "UNTIL COVID OVER GIMMIE 6FT. Please and thank u."

Demonstrating with a mini bottle of Lysol spray, the "Good as Hell" rapstress insisted that she would spritz anyone who gets too close. "It's not you! It's me. I'm not trying to catch nothing. I don't even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I'm trying to catch COVID?" the three-time Grammy winner told the viewers.

And Lizzo warned that she's "going to be slightly rude about it" if people run into her out in public. "Don't think, 'Oh she's a celebrity, she thinks she's all that.' It's not that booboo," she said affectionately. "You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That's who I think I am."

"So if y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it," Lizzo continued. "Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf**king virus that's coming back. It got way too motherf**king close. It got WAY…it got THIS motherf**king close. And I don't play that. I'm about to be rude. I'm nice, you know what I'm saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean."

Lizzo then urged her followers to be just as cautious. "I love y'all, and I want y'all to be the same way," she stated. "Protect yourselves. Wear your masks. And until this is cleared up and we know what the f**k this variant is and who it affects -- stay safe my friends."

