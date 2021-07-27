 
 

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman
Instagram
Celebrity

Denying the speculation that he was sensually grabbing the woman in the video, the 'Drip Too Hard' MC claims he was simply telling her to 'get girls out our section.'

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby may have realized the consequence of being put in the limelight since entering the industry, but he never signed up for getting his privacy invaded. The rapper has called out a fan or a fellow clubgoer who captured his seemingly intimate moment with a woman.

In the clip which has gone viral, the 26-year-old was seen putting his hand on the woman's shoulders while partying in a club. The sighting prompted people to speculate that he was cozying up to the woman in the video.

"he stay cheating nothing new," one person commented on the video, accusing Lil Baby of cheating on his on-again/off-again girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Another suggested, "Jayda need to gone ahead and pop out with her new man cause Chile this is embarrassing." A third one remarked, "Lol, Wayda NOTHA minute! Lol. Ayesha is the least of your worries! Boom!"

Catching wind of this, Lil Baby has set record straight on his action in the clip. "Let me life !! I was telling her to get girls out our section !!" so the "We Paid" MC explained, before calling out the haters and the one who filmed him, "Y'all be creeps fr !! Tf is you recording me."

  See also...

Some people have also come to Lil Baby's defense, with one writing, "Why they recording him that's so lame." Another opined, "He's a single young man I don't see anything wrong," while someone else told the Internet trolls to "stay out that man business he grown."

Meanwhile, Jayda has made a cryptic comment in light of Lil Baby's video with the woman in the club. While it's unclear if she and Lil Baby are currently back together or not, she seemingly threw a shade at him as she could relate to a quote about a toxic relationship.

"I was in a relationship so toxic that when we broke up people started congratulating me," read the quote posted by Justin LaBoy with a caption, "So glad I made it out that relationship alive." Agreeing, Jayda then commented on the post, "Lol this the one."

You can share this post!

Erin Napier Mourns Her Dog's Death: We 'Will Miss Baker'

Lizzo Warns Fans to Stay '6 Feet' Away From Her Due to COVID-19 Delta Variant

Related Posts
Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Released by Cops After Paying Fine for Weed Possession

Lil Baby Released by Cops After Paying Fine for Weed Possession

Lil Baby Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Paris

Lil Baby Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Paris

Lil Baby Thanks Fans as He Wins Songwriter of the Year at 2021 ASCAP Awards

Lil Baby Thanks Fans as He Wins Songwriter of the Year at 2021 ASCAP Awards

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization