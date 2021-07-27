 
 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Reminisce Their First Acting Collaboration as Teens

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Reminisce Their First Acting Collaboration as Teens
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

Responding to an Instagram photo of them in a 1982 TV movie, the 'Sex and the City' co-stars share their wish that they had a copy or a photo of their 'Little House in the Big Woods' recording session.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have been reminiscing on social media about first working together in 1982.

The "Sex and the City" co-stars, who are currently filming the reboot of their 1990s show, titled "And Just Like That...", responded to an Instagram photo of them in a 1982 TV movie, shared by The Cut yesterday (July 25).

"Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!" Nixon commented on the post.

Cynthia Nixon reminisced her friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker

Cynthia Nixon reminisced her friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

"We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl! [She was Laura, I was Mary] Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!"

  See also...

Sarah responded, "I too wish I had a copy of that record or some photo memorializing our 1st collaboration. I always say, if my mother doesn't have it, it likely doesn't exist. Ah well. The memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax."

Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to Cynthia Nixon's gush

Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to Cynthia Nixon's gush.

The two pals have reteamed with original "Sex and the City" castmates Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, John Corbett, and David Eigenberg for the reboot, but the show will go on without Kim Cattrall, who has repeatedly refused to reprise her Samantha Jones character.

On July 9, Parker shared a photo from the first day of filming "And Just Like That..." that featured her all glammed up on a Manhattan street with Nixon and their co-star Kristin Davis. When asked by a fan if she was excited being back on the set, she replied, "so many feelings. Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn't let go of her! X"

You can share this post!

Falynn Guobadia Celebrates Being Officially Divorced From Simon Guobadia

Lily Allen Fuming Over Fans' Complaint About Her Being Underweight
Related Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Keep Teen Son Company on His First-Time Voting

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Keep Teen Son Company on His First-Time Voting

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Herself After Being Called 'Pretentious' Over Movie Quote

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Herself After Being Called 'Pretentious' Over Movie Quote

Sarah Jessica Parker Hit With Lawsuit by Ex-Employee Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

Sarah Jessica Parker Hit With Lawsuit by Ex-Employee Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

Sarah Jessica Parker Hosting Virtual Tasting for Her New Wine

Sarah Jessica Parker Hosting Virtual Tasting for Her New Wine

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization