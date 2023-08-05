 

James Blunt Confirms Carrie Fisher Tribute Song

James Blunt Confirms Carrie Fisher Tribute Song
Instagram/Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Music

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker dedicates one of the new songs in his upcoming studio album to the late 'Star Wars' actress and reveals it took him 'a few years' to complete it.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Blunt has finally confirmed he will release his song about the late "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher. The 49-year-old singer became close friends with the Hollywood icon - who passed away in 2016 aged 60 - and even stayed with her whilst he was in Los Angeles to record his albums and she is godfather to his son.

And it took "a few years" for the "Goodbye My Lover" hitmaker to pen the emotional song "Dark Thought", which is about the time he went to knock on the Princess Leia actress' gate after she died. The song is featured on James' upcoming album, "Who We Used to Be", and he's promised that while there are some sad songs, there are some more up-tempo "sweet ones" as well.

Speaking to Music Week, he said, " 'Dark Thought' is the song I always wanted to write for Carrie Fisher, but never got round to writing for her while she was alive. That's taken me a few years to write. It was about the moment I went back to her house after she had died and knocked on the gate. The 'Girl That Never Was' will speak for itself, it's a very sad song. But then there are some really sweet ones."

The "Bonfire Heart" singer also divulged that after releasing his biggest-selling single "You're Beautiful", he's "not supposed to" use beautiful in his lyrics, but he made an exception for the track "Some Kind of Beautiful".

  Editors' Pick

He added, "I'm not supposed to use the word beautiful in any song, but track two is called 'Some Kind Of Beautiful' and it's about someone I've lived with and loved and the excitement I still feel for them. No matter how many years go by, that excitement is only greater. There, I found a positive one for you!"

James previously shared the moving story about touching her gate and bursting into tears. During an appearance on "People Now", he recalled, "I had an amazing moment going back to Los Angeles last time to do this album, and I was staying in a hotel because obviously I'm homeless now, I can't stay with her. And I thought 'You know what, I'll drive back. I'll drive to the house.' "

"And then I had an internal conversation, 'That would be weird,' 'No come on, I'm driving to the house.' So I drove up to her gate, and I put my hand on her gate and I immediately started crying. I was say 'Oh god Carrie, I miss you so much.' And as I did that, three StarMap vans, who drive tourists to various celebrity's houses pulled up beside."

"And I heard on the intercom, 'And on your left, you'll see the late great Carrie Fisher's house, and you'll see some fans are still deeply moved by her passing.' I was that fan. I think she would have enjoyed the irony."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Jaws 2' Actor Marc Gilpin Died at 56 Following Battle With Brain Tumor

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage
Related Posts
James Blunt Makes Cheeky Post About Queue Skipping as He Waits to See Queen Elizabeth Lying in State

James Blunt Makes Cheeky Post About Queue Skipping as He Waits to See Queen Elizabeth Lying in State

James Blunt Hires Ghosthunters to Get Rid of Resident Ghoul From His Haunted Pub

James Blunt Hires Ghosthunters to Get Rid of Resident Ghoul From His Haunted Pub

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

James Blunt Gets Honest About Why He Considers COVID-19 'Blessing in Disguise'

James Blunt Gets Honest About Why He Considers COVID-19 'Blessing in Disguise'

Latest News
Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on
  • Aug 06, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage
  • Aug 05, 2023

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise
  • Aug 05, 2023

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise

50 Cent Reflects on Becoming Famous in Early 2000s, Claims He Saw 'Every Kind of Vagina' Back Then
  • Aug 05, 2023

50 Cent Reflects on Becoming Famous in Early 2000s, Claims He Saw 'Every Kind of Vagina' Back Then

James Blunt Confirms Carrie Fisher Tribute Song
  • Aug 05, 2023

James Blunt Confirms Carrie Fisher Tribute Song

Bryan Cranston 'Saddened' by Death of 'Breaking Bad' Co-star Mark Margolis
  • Aug 05, 2023

Bryan Cranston 'Saddened' by Death of 'Breaking Bad' Co-star Mark Margolis

Most Read
Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin
Music

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.