Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish Named Among PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo have topped a new list of Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities.

PETA bosses have released their 20th annual countdown of the world's biggest meat-free stars - and 20 people have made the 2021 list.

Joining the three musicians are actresses Madelaine Petsch and Sadie Sink, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, motor racer Lewis Hamilton, and R&B star Anderson .Paak, among others.

Honoring the celebrities on the new list, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange says, "We've come so far in 20 years, and that's thanks in large part to PETA's 'beautiful vegan celebrities', who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates."

Eilish says, "I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it," while "Stranger Things" star Sink credits her "The Glass Castle" co-star - and previous PETA titleholder - Woody Harrelson with inspiring her to make the jump from vegetarian to vegan, and Petsch loves showing her millions of "Riverdale" fans "how positive and easy it is to be vegan".

Kravitz, who claimed to have been maintaining his physique with veganism, shared his belief that such lifestyle is "the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals." In a separate interview with Men's Health, he explained, "It's a combination of eating all of these things and exercising and keeping my muscles and joints in shape, so I can do what I do."

Meanwhile, "Too Hot Too Handle" star Francesca Farago credited documentary "Cowspiracy" for her decision to go vegan. "[Y]ou are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem," she reasoned.