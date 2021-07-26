 
 

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish Named Among PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish Named Among PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining the two celebrities in the list are fellow artists Lizzo and Anderson .Paak, actresses Madelaine Petsch and Sadie Sink, filmmaker Ava DuVernay as well as F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo have topped a new list of Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities.

PETA bosses have released their 20th annual countdown of the world's biggest meat-free stars - and 20 people have made the 2021 list.

Joining the three musicians are actresses Madelaine Petsch and Sadie Sink, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, motor racer Lewis Hamilton, and R&B star Anderson .Paak, among others.

Honoring the celebrities on the new list, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange says, "We've come so far in 20 years, and that's thanks in large part to PETA's 'beautiful vegan celebrities', who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates."

  See also...

Eilish says, "I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it," while "Stranger Things" star Sink credits her "The Glass Castle" co-star - and previous PETA titleholder - Woody Harrelson with inspiring her to make the jump from vegetarian to vegan, and Petsch loves showing her millions of "Riverdale" fans "how positive and easy it is to be vegan".

Kravitz, who claimed to have been maintaining his physique with veganism, shared his belief that such lifestyle is "the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals." In a separate interview with Men's Health, he explained, "It's a combination of eating all of these things and exercising and keeping my muscles and joints in shape, so I can do what I do."

Meanwhile, "Too Hot Too Handle" star Francesca Farago credited documentary "Cowspiracy" for her decision to go vegan. "[Y]ou are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem," she reasoned.

You can share this post!

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

'Dating Game' Serial Killer Rodney Alcala Passed Away While on Death Row
Related Posts
Lenny Kravitz Trending on Twitter for His Ripped Physique at 56

Lenny Kravitz Trending on Twitter for His Ripped Physique at 56

Lenny Kravitz Hails Cicely Tyson as 'Black Queen' in Emotional Tribute Following Her Death

Lenny Kravitz Hails Cicely Tyson as 'Black Queen' in Emotional Tribute Following Her Death

Lenny Kravitz Recalls Being Offered 'Somebody's Watching Me' by Rockwell Himself

Lenny Kravitz Recalls Being Offered 'Somebody's Watching Me' by Rockwell Himself

Lenny Kravitz Wanted to Kill His Dad After Learning of His Affair

Lenny Kravitz Wanted to Kill His Dad After Learning of His Affair

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Kevin Hart Leaks Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards as Payback

Kevin Hart Leaks Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards as Payback