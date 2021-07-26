 
 

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office
Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures
Movie

The latest sci-fi thriller from the visionary director wins a slow weekend in North America, while the 'G.I. Joe' origin movie doesn't live up to expectations.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" has beat the odds to launch atop the North American box office. The latest sci-fi thriller from the visionary director defeated another new release, "Snake Eyes", to win a slow weekend with just an estimated $16.5 million.

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps as the heads of a family whose tropical vacation turns into an age-accelerating nightmare, the psychological film debuts to $6.5 million internationally from 23 markets for a worldwide start of $23 million. "It's an extraordinary debut," says Jim Orr, Universal's head of distribution. "M. Night Shyamalan is an amazing filmmaker and one of the best in the industry."

Not too far behind it, "Snake Eyes" enters the domestic chart at No. 2 with an estimated $13.4 million. Overseas, it has amassed to $4 million from 37 markets for a global launch of $17.8 million.

The movie's first weekend performance is a major disappointment as it was projected to lead the North American chart. "Snake Eyes", which had hoped to relaunch the "G.I. Joe" franchise for Hasbro and Paramount, was made with a reported $88 million budget before marketing, far more than "Old" which cost a reported $18 million to make.

  See also...

"Snake Eyes" additionally failed to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, "G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra", which debuted domestically to $54 million in 2009, and 2013's "G.I. Joe: Retaliation", which opened to $40 million.

Another twist in this weekend's box office, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" falls steeply in its second weekend. The live-action/animated sports comedy featuring LeBron James slides to fourth place with approximately $9.5 million, marking a brutal 69% decline from its $31 million opening weekend.

In the meantime, "Black Widow" drops one place to No. 3 with an estimated $11.6 million or sees a 55.1% decline from last weekend. "F9" also falls one rung to No. 5 with approximately $4.7 million, a modest 38.8% decline from last week.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Jul. 23-25, 2021):

  1. "Old" - $16.5 million
  2. "Snake Eyes" - $13.4 million
  3. "Black Widow" - $11.6 million
  4. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - $9.6 million
  5. "F9" - $4.7 million
  6. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" - $3.4 million
  7. "The Boss Baby: Family Business" - $2.7 million
  8. "The Forever Purge" - $2.3 million
  9. "A Quiet Place Part II" - $1.25 million
  10. "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" - $830,000

You can share this post!

'Ginny and Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Ties the Knot With Fiance Matt Ziering in California

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant
Related Posts
M. Night Shyamalan's New Horror Movie Inspired by Father's Day Gift From Daughters

M. Night Shyamalan's New Horror Movie Inspired by Father's Day Gift From Daughters

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg to Play Emmett Till's Grandmother in Upcoming Movie
Movie

Whoopi Goldberg to Play Emmett Till's Grandmother in Upcoming Movie

Henry Golding Calls Out 'Toxic' Criticism of His Racial Background for Movie Roles

Henry Golding Calls Out 'Toxic' Criticism of His Racial Background for Movie Roles

Is Machine Gun Kelly Shading 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' After Skipping Its Premiere?

Is Machine Gun Kelly Shading 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' After Skipping Its Premiere?

Jordan Peele Reunites With 'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya for New Movie 'Nope'

Jordan Peele Reunites With 'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya for New Movie 'Nope'

M. Night Shyamalan's New Horror Movie Inspired by Father's Day Gift From Daughters

M. Night Shyamalan's New Horror Movie Inspired by Father's Day Gift From Daughters

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

Quentin Tarantino to Let Son Watch His Rated-R Movie at Age 5

Quentin Tarantino to Let Son Watch His Rated-R Movie at Age 5

'Sandman' Movie Plans Killed at Director David S. Goyer's Request

'Sandman' Movie Plans Killed at Director David S. Goyer's Request

Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Tyrese Gibson Spills How Paul Walker Help Him Keep His Character in 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office