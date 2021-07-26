M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Oddly Beats 'Snake Eyes' to Top Box Office

Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures Movie

The latest sci-fi thriller from the visionary director wins a slow weekend in North America, while the 'G.I. Joe' origin movie doesn't live up to expectations.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" has beat the odds to launch atop the North American box office. The latest sci-fi thriller from the visionary director defeated another new release, "Snake Eyes", to win a slow weekend with just an estimated $16.5 million.

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps as the heads of a family whose tropical vacation turns into an age-accelerating nightmare, the psychological film debuts to $6.5 million internationally from 23 markets for a worldwide start of $23 million. "It's an extraordinary debut," says Jim Orr, Universal's head of distribution. "M. Night Shyamalan is an amazing filmmaker and one of the best in the industry."

Not too far behind it, "Snake Eyes" enters the domestic chart at No. 2 with an estimated $13.4 million. Overseas, it has amassed to $4 million from 37 markets for a global launch of $17.8 million.

The movie's first weekend performance is a major disappointment as it was projected to lead the North American chart. "Snake Eyes", which had hoped to relaunch the "G.I. Joe" franchise for Hasbro and Paramount, was made with a reported $88 million budget before marketing, far more than "Old" which cost a reported $18 million to make.

"Snake Eyes" additionally failed to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, "G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra", which debuted domestically to $54 million in 2009, and 2013's "G.I. Joe: Retaliation", which opened to $40 million.

Another twist in this weekend's box office, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" falls steeply in its second weekend. The live-action/animated sports comedy featuring LeBron James slides to fourth place with approximately $9.5 million, marking a brutal 69% decline from its $31 million opening weekend.

In the meantime, "Black Widow" drops one place to No. 3 with an estimated $11.6 million or sees a 55.1% decline from last weekend. "F9" also falls one rung to No. 5 with approximately $4.7 million, a modest 38.8% decline from last week.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Jul. 23-25, 2021):