'Dating Game' Serial Killer Rodney Alcala Passed Away While on Death Row

Celebrity

A contestant on the game show in 1978, the convicted murderer won a date with Cheryl Bradshaw who refused to go out with him, because she found him 'creepy.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on U.S. show "The Dating Game", has died.

Alcala was a contestant on the game show in 1978. At the time of the show's taping, he had already murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl.

He won the competition, but his "date," Cheryl Bradshaw, refused to go out with him, because she found him "creepy."

Alcala was sent to Death Row in Orange County in 1980 for the 1979 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe. But that conviction was reversed in 1984 by the California Supreme Court, and Alcala was granted a new trial. In 1986, he was sentenced to death for the Samsoe murder, but later granted a third trial. With the help of improved DNA technology, he was indicted for the murders of Samsoe and four other women.

By 2010, Alcala had been convicted on five counts of first-degree murder. In 2012, he was extradited to New York for the 1971 murder of Cornelia Crilley and the 1977 murder of Ellen Jane Hover. He pleaded guilty to those charges and in 2013 was sentenced in New York to 25 years to life.

In 2016, Wyoming prosecutors charged Alcala with the murder of pregnant Christine Ruth Thornton. He was also linked to other murders in Los Angeles and Marin County in California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New Hampshire, and Arizona.

Netflix has picked up director Chloe Okuno's film, which chronicles Bradshaw's relationship with the killer, starring Anna Kendrick.