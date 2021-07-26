 
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession
WENN/Danny Martindale
Celebrity

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4, should be eighth in line to the throne, but her spot is now filled by Prince Andrew.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's been two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born. However, the young royal was nowhere to be found on the Royal line of succession.

Lilibet, who was born on June 4, should be eighth in line to the throne. Despite that, her name has not yet been added to the official succession list on the Royal Family's website. Instead, her spot is now filled by Prince Andrew.

"You have got to ask what has taken them so long," ITV's Chris Ship told the Royal Rata podcast. "All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number. They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well."

  See also...

According to Daily Mail, that Lilibet's brother Archie was added to the official list just two weeks after being born in 2019 in London. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Louis, was put to the list after 12 days. As for Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's son Lucas, who was born in March of this year, the baby's name was added right away.

The apparent snub arrives amid tension between the Sussexes and royal family following Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up the mistreatment that they experienced from the royal family.

Most recently, Harry announced that he landed a $20 million book deal. Describing the book as an "accurate and wholly truthful" book, Harry said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The 36-year-old added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

You can share this post!

Emmy Rossum Debuts First Photo of Her 'Healthy, Beautiful Baby Girl' With Husband Sam Esmail

Amanda Kloots Blasts 'Rude' Critic Who Thinks She's Dating Too Soon After Nick Cordero's Death
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Daughter Lilibet Christened at Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Daughter Lilibet Christened at Windsor

Meghan Markle Helped Naomi Osaka Amid Mental Health Struggles at French Open, Athlete Says

Meghan Markle Helped Naomi Osaka Amid Mental Health Struggles at French Open, Athlete Says

Meghan Markle May Join Prince Harry to Return to the U.K. in the Fall

Meghan Markle May Join Prince Harry to Return to the U.K. in the Fall

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos