Prince Harry to Tell All in 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir
WENN
The Duke of Sussex is expected to detail his childhood as the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, his marriage to Meghan Markle, and his new role as a father of two.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britain's Prince Harry is putting pen to paper to share his story in an "accurate and wholly truthful" new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has landed a publishing deal with Penguin Random House executives to release his autobiography in late 2022, with all proceeds donated to charity.

In a statement, Harry shares, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," the 36 year old continued.

The as-yet-untitled tome is expected to detail his childhood in the public eye as the second son of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry was just 12 when his mother was killed in a paparazzi-involved car crash in Paris, France in 1997.

The prince will also revisit his time in the military, serving in Afghanistan, and open up about marrying former actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and becoming a father to their son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, who was born in early June (21).

It's unclear if he will additionally delve into the longrunning rift with his big brother, Prince William.

The news of the memoir emerges months after Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals last year (20), sat down for an explosive Emmy-nominated TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March, when the couple claimed the Duchess was denied the opportunity to seek mental health treatment despite struggling with suicidal tendencies while pregnant with Archie.

The pair also alleged comments were made by an unidentified member of the royal family during Meghan's first pregnancy about how dark their son's skin may be, while Harry revealed his dad, Prince Charles, at one point stopped taking his calls after they decided to walk away from the establishment and live a more private life in the Duchess' native California.

