Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Mourning the tragic passing of the young up-and-coming artist from Florida, 'The Bigger Picture' hitmaker posts on his Instagram Story, 'Bra I'm sorry I couldn't save you.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby is heartbroken following the death of fellow hip-hop star Money Mitch. After news broke of the young star's tragic passing in a shooting, the Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to express his regret for not being able to "save" the late rapper.

"Bra I'm sorry I couldn't save you," so Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, posted on his Story on Sunday, July 25. Further expressing his grief, he added below a picture of the late star, "Dam Mitch you was on me everyday."

Apparently Mitch had been looking up to Lil Baby as his inspiration. One of his friends remembered him by revealing the Florida rapper's music aspiration, "@lilbaby bruh u was a big inspiration to Mitch that's all he wanted was to sign to u I remember we was in the A bro say we ain't leaving this b***h till we 4PF man ima miss that n***a #LongliveMitch #DoIt4Mitch."

Money Mitch, whose real name was Mitchell Holmes, was reportedly shot and killed by the Florida Palm Beach County Sheriff in a shooting that occurred at Evergreen Drive and 9th Street, Lake Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No member of the Florida Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was injured. Words were he was shot by the police, but cops claimed Mitch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fellow rapper Risk GG, who has collaborated with Money Mitch previously and is under the same manager, was among those who mourned his death. On July 23, Risk shared a series of Instagram Stories and a post about Money Mitch. "I'll never be the same again," he wrote, followed by "I love you Lil bro thank u for everything."

Another paid tribute to Mitch, "Just heard the terrible news!! RIH to my sons homie or as he calls him! 'Broda', his career was literally about to take off was going to get signed by Lil Baby VERY SOON n promised to take RJ with him! RJ is heartbroken and so am I he was a respectful, kind young man, n took care of my son when in his presence! LONG LIVE MARCUS AKA MONEY MITCH!!!"