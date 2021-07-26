Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Posts Emotional Message on Anniversary of Her Funeral

WENN/Cousart/JFXimages Celebrity

Ryan Dorsey remembers his late former wife, one year after the former 'Glee' actress was laid to rest after her body was found in a lake following tragic drowning.

AceShowbiz - Naya Rivera's ex-husband shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, one year after he and their young son laid the "Glee" star to rest.

Naya died in a boating accident on 8 July, 2020. She was enjoying a day out with her son, Josey, when she was caught up in deadly currents, leaving him alone on the rented vessel.

"Big Sky" star Ryan Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, took to Instagram on Saturday (24Jul21) to post an emotional message about his ex-wife and to provide an update on five-year-old Josey.

"A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all," he wrote. "Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room."

"He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He's doing ok. He's such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon... (sic)."

Ryan confessed that July is now destined to be a "difficult" month for him for the rest of his life, but he insisted that Naya's legacy will continue to live through Josey.

His post continued, "July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future... still hard to see photos, still haven't been able to read or watch anything... as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey (sic)."

The "Glee" star drowned at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California, last summer, and Ryan dedicated the closing paragraph of his post to other people who have gone through similar heartbreak, adding, "For everyone out there that's gone through similar events of loss... you know there's not really any words that make it better... we know some days are better than others... but know our hearts and energy are with you. We keep going, because that's all we can do while being as strong as we can be."

Last month (Jun21), several of Rivera's "Glee" co-stars marked the first anniversary of her death with tributes. Close friend Heather Morris showed off a new tattoo that featured the words "Tomorrow is not promised" on her left arm. The phrase came from one of Rivera's last tweets.