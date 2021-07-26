 
 

Pink Backs Norwegian Women's Handball Team With Offer to Pay Fine for 'Sexist' Uniform

Pink Backs Norwegian Women's Handball Team With Offer to Pay Fine for 'Sexist' Uniform
WENN/Steve Finn
Celebrity

The athletes were fined 150 Euros each for not wearing the customary attire when they played their bronze medal match at the European Beach Handball Championships.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink has offered to cover a fine handed down to the Norwegian women's handball team after they opted to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a competition earlier this year (2021).

The athletes were fined 150 Euros each for not wearing the customary attire to play at the European Beach Handball Championships bronze medal match earlier this month (July 2021), and Pink is impressed by their anti-sexism stance.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform' [sic]," Pink tweeted on Saturday, July 24. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM."

She then offered to cover the bill for the entire 10-member team, which would run to about $1,760, adding, "Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

  See also...

Pink's Tweet

Pink threw support for Norwegian women's handball team fined for 'sexist' uniform.

According to the current rules, female athletes must wear bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg." Men, however, are allowed to wear shorts as long as four inches above their knees as long as they are "not too baggy."

Since the story went viral, EHF President Michael Wiederer said that officials at the organization are planning to make changes.

"I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented," he said in a statement. "Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender."

You can share this post!

Quentin Tarantino: Hollywood Is Living Through Really Bad Time

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi
Related Posts
Pink Opens Up on Her 'Three Different Lives' Following Covid-19 Lockdown

Pink Opens Up on Her 'Three Different Lives' Following Covid-19 Lockdown

Pink Gets A Scare From Carey Hart Over His Interview in Her Concert Documentary

Pink Gets A Scare From Carey Hart Over His Interview in Her Concert Documentary

Pink Assures Fans They'll Not Grow Extra Arm After Covid-19 Vaccination

Pink Assures Fans They'll Not Grow Extra Arm After Covid-19 Vaccination

Pink Recalls Being Dumped by First Girlfriend for Her Brother: That's Gross

Pink Recalls Being Dumped by First Girlfriend for Her Brother: That's Gross

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel