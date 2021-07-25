 
 

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'
Instagram
Music

The 'Speak Your Mind' singer gushes over her 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' collaborators Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall for making their song so much better than the solo.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie has credited Little Mix for making "Kiss My (Uh-Oh)" sound "10 times better" than it did as a solo track.

The 30-year-old star has teamed up with the "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmakers - made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall - on her latest song, and she was delighted to finally get round to collaborating.

"I feel like so many people have been wanting that collaboration," she told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "We have actually been talking about it for so long, we sent each other a few songs every now and again, but they never felt quite right."

"Then I was doing the track listing for my album Therapy, Kiss My (Uh-Oh) was originally a solo song but I thought they would sound so good on this so I sent it to Leigh-Anne and she said, 'We love it, we are going to vocal it,' and made it sounds 10 times better. So now it's a single thanks to them."

  See also...

Anne-Marie also heaped praise on the trio for their work on the music video, not least because Leigh-Anne and Perrie are both pregnant.

"Everyone shines and their ad-libs at the end are insane, they kill it," she added. "They are very powerful people. In the video they were pregnant, it was quite inspiring to see. I would just be at home eating pizza, so good for them going through it."

The star also opened up on teaming up with her friend Ed Sheeran - who wrote the track on "Beautiful" - and she was delighted to work with him again this time round.

"He's basically one of the best songwriters in the world so I just left him to it," she said. "But he is very collaborative and I learn so much when we work together."

You can share this post!

Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack

Guns N' Roses Help Fans Get High by Launching Bong Collection
Related Posts
Anne-Marie 'Really Excited' Over Upcoming Collaboration With Little Mix

Anne-Marie 'Really Excited' Over Upcoming Collaboration With Little Mix

Anne-Marie Says No to Botox Due to 'Extreme' Facial Expressions

Anne-Marie Says No to Botox Due to 'Extreme' Facial Expressions

Anne-Marie Recalls Embarrassing a Friend for Smelling Like Garlic

Anne-Marie Recalls Embarrassing a Friend for Smelling Like Garlic

Singer Anne-Marie Opens Up About Fluid Sexuality

Singer Anne-Marie Opens Up About Fluid Sexuality

Most Read
Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party
Music

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Azealia Banks Mocks Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Her Album Cover

Azealia Banks Mocks Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Her Album Cover

Cassidy Blasted Tory Lanez for Stealing His Lyrics During Hot 97 Freestyle - Tory Reacts

Cassidy Blasted Tory Lanez for Stealing His Lyrics During Hot 97 Freestyle - Tory Reacts

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Send Fans Into Frenzy With 'Off the Table' Music Video

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Send Fans Into Frenzy With 'Off the Table' Music Video

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

Arlo Parks Calls Off Weekend Show After 'Truly Heartbreaking' Covid-19 Test

Arlo Parks Calls Off Weekend Show After 'Truly Heartbreaking' Covid-19 Test

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival

Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival

John Legend and Keith Urban Cover John Lennon's 'Imagine' at 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

John Legend and Keith Urban Cover John Lennon's 'Imagine' at 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony