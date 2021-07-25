Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie has credited Little Mix for making "Kiss My (Uh-Oh)" sound "10 times better" than it did as a solo track.

The 30-year-old star has teamed up with the "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmakers - made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall - on her latest song, and she was delighted to finally get round to collaborating.

"I feel like so many people have been wanting that collaboration," she told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "We have actually been talking about it for so long, we sent each other a few songs every now and again, but they never felt quite right."

"Then I was doing the track listing for my album Therapy, Kiss My (Uh-Oh) was originally a solo song but I thought they would sound so good on this so I sent it to Leigh-Anne and she said, 'We love it, we are going to vocal it,' and made it sounds 10 times better. So now it's a single thanks to them."

Anne-Marie also heaped praise on the trio for their work on the music video, not least because Leigh-Anne and Perrie are both pregnant.

"Everyone shines and their ad-libs at the end are insane, they kill it," she added. "They are very powerful people. In the video they were pregnant, it was quite inspiring to see. I would just be at home eating pizza, so good for them going through it."

The star also opened up on teaming up with her friend Ed Sheeran - who wrote the track on "Beautiful" - and she was delighted to work with him again this time round.

"He's basically one of the best songwriters in the world so I just left him to it," she said. "But he is very collaborative and I learn so much when we work together."