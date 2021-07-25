 
 

Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack

Jonathan Davis has recorded a new rendition of the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 single for the soundtrack of 'Paradise City' which stars Bella Thorne and Olivia Culpo.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit "It's a Sin" is getting another spin, courtesy of Korn rocker Jonathan Davis.

The singer has recorded a cover of the tune for the soundtrack of TV series "Paradise City", which also features Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker's rendition of Edwyn Collins' classic "A Girl Like You".

"It's a Sin" was also recently covered by British band Years & Years, and their singer, Olly Alexander, star of the acclaimed British mini-series of the same name, teamed up with Elton John to perform the track at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The new "Paradise City" soundtrack also features songs by The Smashing Pumpkins, Kings of Leon, and The Flux.

Set in Los Angeles, the Amazon Prime hit chronicles the lives of rock star Johnny Faust and a young fan.

The series, created by Ash Avildsen - the son of Academy Award-winning filmmaker John Avildsen, features Bella Thorne, Andy Biersack, the late Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, Drea de Matteo, and Fairuza Balk.

The director previously explained inspirations behind the show, "Almost everything in Paradise City is inspired by real events I have experienced growing up in an unorthodox single mom household as a kid estranged from his famous father and then my adult life becoming self-made in the ruthless music industry. Supernatural elements that have guided and misguided my life ever since moving to Los Angeles are also prevalent throughout the tale."

