 
 

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical
WENN
TV

The 'True Detective' actress will take on a double role in the new mystery show while the Tony-nominated star is set to reprise her role back on Broadway for 'Tina'.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michelle Monaghan is set to play identical twins in the limited psychological TV series "Echoes".

The "True Detective" star will portray both Leni and Gina, who have secretly been swapping places their entire life, even as they marry and raise children.

Leni is the more settled sister while Gina is rebellious. No one realises the charade until one of the twins goes missing.

The series was created and written for Netflix by Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy, whose previous series, "Eden", was also about a woman's mysterious disappearance.

Monaghan's past projects include TV series "The Path" and a recurring role opposite Tom Cruise in the "Mission: Impossible" film series.

  See also...

She also starred in supernatural horror "The Craft: Legacy" last year and psychological thriller "Every Breath You Take" earlier this year.

She will next appear in "Spinning Gold", a long-gestating biopic about disco music mogul Neil Bogart. She's additionally tapped for another thriller caller "Blood" and scary film titled "Nanny".

Meanwhile, in separate news, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren is set to return to Broadway's "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" when the show reopens in October (21).

Warren originated the leading role in the West End production of the musical and took the show to New York, scoring critical acclaim along the way.

Her Broadway performance is nominated for a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role/Musical Tony Award. The honours will be presented at the 74th Annual Tonys on 26 September (21).

You can share this post!

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Guns N' Roses Help Fans Get High by Launching Bong Collection
Most Read
Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter
TV

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Heather Dubrow Denies Being the Reason Behind Kelly Dodd's 'RHOC' Firing

Heather Dubrow Denies Being the Reason Behind Kelly Dodd's 'RHOC' Firing

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

'Gangs of London' Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

'Gangs of London' Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'