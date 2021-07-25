Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

WENN TV

The 'True Detective' actress will take on a double role in the new mystery show while the Tony-nominated star is set to reprise her role back on Broadway for 'Tina'.

AceShowbiz - Michelle Monaghan is set to play identical twins in the limited psychological TV series "Echoes".

The "True Detective" star will portray both Leni and Gina, who have secretly been swapping places their entire life, even as they marry and raise children.

Leni is the more settled sister while Gina is rebellious. No one realises the charade until one of the twins goes missing.

The series was created and written for Netflix by Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy, whose previous series, "Eden", was also about a woman's mysterious disappearance.

Monaghan's past projects include TV series "The Path" and a recurring role opposite Tom Cruise in the "Mission: Impossible" film series.

She also starred in supernatural horror "The Craft: Legacy" last year and psychological thriller "Every Breath You Take" earlier this year.

She will next appear in "Spinning Gold", a long-gestating biopic about disco music mogul Neil Bogart. She's additionally tapped for another thriller caller "Blood" and scary film titled "Nanny".

Meanwhile, in separate news, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren is set to return to Broadway's "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" when the show reopens in October (21).

Warren originated the leading role in the West End production of the musical and took the show to New York, scoring critical acclaim along the way.

Her Broadway performance is nominated for a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role/Musical Tony Award. The honours will be presented at the 74th Annual Tonys on 26 September (21).