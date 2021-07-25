 
 

Tom Daley Gushes Over Tokyo Olympic Village as He Gives Fans Tour

The British diving champ has nothing but good words as he offers his fans a glimpse of the Tokyo Olympic Village while he's representing his country at the world sports event.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Daley has revealed "everyone" can fit in the Tokyo Olympic Village showers at once.

The 27-year-old diver has given fans a tour of the living quarters for athletes competing in this summer's games, which he revealed was "kitted out to the max" with flags and banners on display for Team Great Britain.

He teased, "Ever wanted to see inside the Olympic Village? Well, I'm about to show you."

Joined by his roommate and fellow diver Matty Lee, he showed fans their beds and common area, which includes a fridge, TV and a kettle for tea and coffee.

The bathroom looked grand too with a "big ol' shower" and Tom answered the all-important question.

He added, "Yes, we've tried. We can fit everyone in that shower at the same time."

The star also opened up about the village's self-driving buses, a post office, and huge dining hall.

"They have pretty much every food you can imagine, 'cause they have to cater to everyone's dietary needs," he revealed.

Each bedroom contains two beds each, with crisscrossing wood beam flourishes for the décor.

There are reportedly around 3,600 rooms for 11,000 athletes at the village, and they all have to observe strict Covid-19 regulations.

The Tokyo Olympics kicked off Friday, July 23. John Legend and Keith Urban teamed up to deliver a rendition of John Lennon's iconic single "Imagine".

Lennon's widow Yoko Ono approved of the cover, "John and I were both artists and we were living together, so we inspired each other. The song 'Imagine' embodied what we believed together at the time. John and I met - he comes from the West and I come from the East - and (despite his death) still we are together (sic)."

