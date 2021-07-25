 
 

Britney Spears Goes Topless in New Outdoor Selfie

The 'Me Against the Music' singer takes off her top and cups her breasts as she wears only a pair of denim shorts in a new steamy picture taken outdoor and posted on Instagram.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears had fans hot under the collar on Friday (23Jul21) as she shared a topless Instagram selfie.

The "I'm a Slave 4 U" hitmaker took to the social media platform with the seductive shot of herself wearing nothing but a tiny pair of ripped denim shorts.

She covered her breasts with her hands and stared seductively down the lens of the camera for the outdoor photoshoot, which she captioned with a single plant emoji.

And the post proved a hit, with more than two million users liking the image within 12 hours of it going live.

  See also...

One fan was Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari, who admitted, "I'm sooo lucky," along with a string of emojis with love hearts for eyes.

Another big name star showing her support was Paris Hilton, who commented with her catchphrase, "That's hot," and a fire emoji.

With more than 67,000 comments, the post also brought fans together to support the "Me Against the Music" hitmaker in her conservatorship battle, after the singer recently shared the hashtag "#FreeBritney" and admitted she's "hopeful" about the future since hiring her own lawyer, hot-shot Mathew Rosengart, who is taking over from court-appointed Samuel Ingham.

After taking over as Britney's legal representative earlier this month (Jul21), Rosengart assured her fans that he'll be doing everything he can to free his client from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

