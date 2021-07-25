Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Twitter Celebrity

Lithofayne 'Faye' Pridgon, the woman who used to date the late musician and inspired him to record his classic hit 'Foxy Lady', has passed away at the age of 80.

AceShowbiz - Jimi Hendrix's long-term girlfriend and the presumed inspiration for his classic song "Foxy Lady" has died at her home in Las Vegas, aged 80.

Lithofayne Pridgon passed away on 22 April (21), but her death wasn't publicly announced until this week (ends25Jul21).

"Faye was an extraordinary lady," said Experience Hendrix catalogue manager John McDermott. "We began a friendship more than 30 years ago which continued right up to her recent passing..."

"Her contribution to the Hear My Train A Comin' documentary was immensely important, providing first-hand accounts of Jimi Hendrix history from a vantage point that no one else had. We fans owe her a debt of gratitude for sharing this information."

"When I met Faye, it was no mystery why she and Jimi had such a close bond," added Janie Hendrix, Jimi's half-sister and the president and CEO of Experience Hendrix. "They were kindred spirits, possessing the same genuineness and zest for life..."

"He had such colourful stories to tell, which I loved hearing and will treasure... She will be missed, but her light will never go out!"

According to a post on Jimi Hendrix's social media, Faye and Jimi met in Harlem in 1964.

The couple "enjoyed an immediate connection with the two sharing a love for each other and music. They lived together, wrote songs and spent hours together listening to favorites from her mother's deep collection of blues 45s and 78s. Pridgon was struck by Hendrix's knowledge and understanding of these artists and their music."