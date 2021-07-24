Ariel Winter Raves About Boyfriend Luke Benward: He's 'Biggest Blessing for Me'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Modern Family' alum admits that dating his longtime pal Luke 'was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that [she] expected at all.'

AceShowbiz - Ariel Winter can't be happier with her boyfriend Luke Benward. The "Modern Family" alum gushed over her singer beau, whom she has been dating for a year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause.

The 23-year-old actress shared with Katie that even though "it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all," she claimed that Luke has been "the best thing ever now." Ariel also added, "It's been the biggest blessing for me." The star went on to gush, "He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space."

The Alex Dunphy of "Modern Family" said of Luke, who is a longtime pal of hers, "We've been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we're partners in business. We're partners. He's my best friend. He's my boyfriend, so it's really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful."

Ariel then divulged that she's grateful for Luke for helping through quarantine and other tough times. "I'm very grateful to have had that during this time and hopefully way longer," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariel talked about her "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland postponing her wedding to Wells Adams due to COVID-19 pandemic. "It'll be so great. I'm so happy for them. They'll finally be able to have their beautiful wedding," Ariel stated. "I'm really happy for them to have that day. I know that they both really love each other. They want to be married, and so I'm excited to see that."

She additionally said that she misses the other "Modern Family" cast members. "It's definitely weird to not see them all the time. It's weird to not spend eight or nine months out of the year with them almost every day. So, it's definitely weird. I miss them a ton," she admitted. She also called Nolan Gould, who played Alex's brother Luke on the hit series, "his brother," adding that they're "best friends."