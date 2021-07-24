 
 

Ariel Winter Raves About Boyfriend Luke Benward: He's 'Biggest Blessing for Me'

Ariel Winter Raves About Boyfriend Luke Benward: He's 'Biggest Blessing for Me'
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Modern Family' alum admits that dating his longtime pal Luke 'was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that [she] expected at all.'

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariel Winter can't be happier with her boyfriend Luke Benward. The "Modern Family" alum gushed over her singer beau, whom she has been dating for a year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause.

The 23-year-old actress shared with Katie that even though "it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all," she claimed that Luke has been "the best thing ever now." Ariel also added, "It's been the biggest blessing for me." The star went on to gush, "He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space."

The Alex Dunphy of "Modern Family" said of Luke, who is a longtime pal of hers, "We've been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we're partners in business. We're partners. He's my best friend. He's my boyfriend, so it's really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful."

  See also...

Ariel then divulged that she's grateful for Luke for helping through quarantine and other tough times. "I'm very grateful to have had that during this time and hopefully way longer," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariel talked about her "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland postponing her wedding to Wells Adams due to COVID-19 pandemic. "It'll be so great. I'm so happy for them. They'll finally be able to have their beautiful wedding," Ariel stated. "I'm really happy for them to have that day. I know that they both really love each other. They want to be married, and so I'm excited to see that."

She additionally said that she misses the other "Modern Family" cast members. "It's definitely weird to not see them all the time. It's weird to not spend eight or nine months out of the year with them almost every day. So, it's definitely weird. I miss them a ton," she admitted. She also called Nolan Gould, who played Alex's brother Luke on the hit series, "his brother," adding that they're "best friends."

You can share this post!

Kevin Connolly Says It's 'Hard' as His Newborn Baby's Hospitalized With COVID: 'It's a Close Call'

Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich Agree to Pay $600K as Settlement in Sexual Harassment Case
Related Posts
Ariel Winter Condemns Britney Spears' 'Absurd' Conservatorship

Ariel Winter Condemns Britney Spears' 'Absurd' Conservatorship

Ariel Winter Jokingly Blasts Sarah Hyland Over 'Modern Family' Reunion Snub

Ariel Winter Jokingly Blasts Sarah Hyland Over 'Modern Family' Reunion Snub

Ariel Winter Calls Britney Spears' Father 'Disgusting' Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Ariel Winter Calls Britney Spears' Father 'Disgusting' Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Ariel Winter Spills Gory Details on How Her Culinary Experiment Ended With Hospital Visit

Ariel Winter Spills Gory Details on How Her Culinary Experiment Ended With Hospital Visit

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures