 
 

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash
WENN/Instagram
TV

'The Office' actress couldn't understand why the nerdy Velma Dinkley from 'Scooby-Doo' could not be an Indian as she responds to criticisms over her casting.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling has addressed the backlash that followed the announcement of her voice role as Velma in a new "Scooby-Doo" series.

It was announced in February (21) that the 42-year-old actress would voice Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley in the upcoming adult animated "Scooby-Doo" prequel named after the brainy character, which will screen on HBO Max, with Mindy also set to produce.

And in an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday, "The Office" star explained to the host that while there was lots of support about her taking on the role, some people had an issue with Velma being played by an Indian actress.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Mindy said. "And so I felt great."

"These are really intense fans, you know - cartoon, comic book fans, those are huge fans," she said. "And especially (for) a legacy show like this."

  See also...

In a statement, HBO called the series "an original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

"Then it was announced about a month ago that the Velma character would be reimagined as South Asian," Mindy continued. "And people were not happy."

She continued, "There was a lot of, like, 'So not Velma!' Those kind of tweets. 'Not the classic Velma that I'm always thinking about!' "

"First of all, I didn't know that she elicited such strong reactions, in either direction," she said. "She's such a great character, she's so smart. And I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian," she continued. "Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn't be a surprise to people."

While Mindy was quick to add it the criticism came from a small section of fans, she said, "It really made me think, 'Okay, we've got to be really careful with this character, which we will be because we really love her and she's going to have great adventures.' "

You can share this post!

Jack Whitehall 'Gutted' as His New House Is Damaged by Floods

Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Bid to Have Judge Removed From Custody Battle With Brad Pitt
Related Posts
Mindy Kaling 'Learned a Lot' From Hiding Her Pregnancy Amid Pandemic

Mindy Kaling 'Learned a Lot' From Hiding Her Pregnancy Amid Pandemic

Mindy Kaling Very Careful in Choosing Name for Daughter as the Star Hates Her Own Name

Mindy Kaling Very Careful in Choosing Name for Daughter as the Star Hates Her Own Name

Mindy Kaling Enlists Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak to Dress Up as Santa to Surprise Daughter on Christmas

Mindy Kaling Enlists Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak to Dress Up as Santa to Surprise Daughter on Christmas

Mindy Kaling 'Thrilled' to Have Vogue Cover as Memento of Post-Partum Figure

Mindy Kaling 'Thrilled' to Have Vogue Cover as Memento of Post-Partum Figure

Most Read
Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit
TV

Fired 'The Doctors' Host Accuses the Show of Racial Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

'AGT' Recap: The Last Batch of Acts Impress the Judges in Final Night of Auditions

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

'American Horror Story' Production Put on Brakes After Positive Test of COVID-19

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Bridget Moynahan to Return for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Jason Momoa Working on Rock Climbing TV Contest

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

ABC News Cancels Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Appearance on 'The View'

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Sean Penn Allegedly Requires Entire 'Gaslit' Crew to Be Vaccinated Before Resuming Production

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols