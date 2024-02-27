Mindy Kaling Uses Rice Powder as Anti-Aging Skincare

Instagram Celebrity

The former member of 'The Office' has dished on her skincare routine and the products she loves to use on daily basis to benefit her skin and combat aging.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling uses rice powder to benefit her skin. The 44-year-old actress has a whole routine early on in the morning and amongst other things uses the skin powder, which is thought to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances that help prevent skin aging.

"I'll put on Lion Pose Ghost-Buster sunscreen if I'm doing a hike. [Kaling is a Lion Pose investor]. In the shower, I'll use the Tatcha rice powder exfoliant for oily skin, then I follow it up with Dr. Sarmela Sunder [Sunder Skincare] acne face wash," she told WSJ.

"I'll hop out of the shower, do the La Mer oil-absorbing toner. I'll do some kind of vitamin C, I've been using the Isdin vitamin C [ampoules]. I splurged on them on Black Friday. Then I follow that up with a Dr. Sunder moisturizer. "

The former "The Office" star - who has Katherine, six, and three-year-old Spencer from a previous relationship - also revealed that it is "exciting" if she can sleep until 6am and doesn't enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning even though she loves the "ritual" of making the caffeine staple.

She said, "If I can sleep until 6 a.m., I'm very excited. But what has been happening recently is that I'll get up between 3:15 and 4:15 a.m. and then just sit there with my worries until I hear my kids stirring."

"One of the most off-putting things about me is that I don't drink coffee. I love the ritual of it and I love beautiful cappuccino art, so I really do feel excluded from a big part of culture. I think people are suspicious of it, and I would be, too."

