 
 

Jack Whitehall 'Gutted' as His New House Is Damaged by Floods

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor has been forced to take shelter in a hotel after his new abode in Notting Hill, west London was ruined by floods following heavy rain.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jack Whitehall has had to move out of his new house after it was damaged by floods.

The "Jungle Cruise" actor - who is dating model Roxy Horner - only bought his $24 million (£17.5 million) abode in Notting Hill, west London, last month (July21) but he's been left "gutted" after heavy rainfall last week saw water deluge the kitchen and dining area, leaving the parquet flooring ruined and him left temporarily living in a hotel.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "He's gutted. Talk about putting a dampener on moving in. The house is incredible and he loves it. There's even a lift and swimming pool in it. He wasn't expecting the kitchen to become a pool as well."

The five-bedroom house used to be a pub and features a pool, sauna and steam room, gym, cinema room, and its own parking garage.

"Roxy doesn't live there full time but she is there most of the week now and it would definitely make the perfect home to start a family."

  See also...

"The courtyard is enclosed at the back and it started to flood very quickly. The rain was unbelievable and just didn't stop coming."

The 33-year-old comic recently admitted lockdown had "accelerated" his relationship with Roxy as she moved in with him just two weeks after they started dating.

He said, "Weirdly that was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it accelerates the relationship in a way."

"Then when lockdown ended, there's a lot of things we realised. We'd never gone out to see a film together."

"We'd never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia."

